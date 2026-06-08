‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure

A Hong Kong open-top sightseeing bus turned into an unexpected “water ride on wheels” over the weekend after torrential rain left tourists soaked and amused during their city tour.

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The rain-drenched journey went viral after several mainland tourists shared videos of their experience online on Saturday, when Hong Kong was hit by severe weather.

In one post, a passenger filmed rushing rainwater flowing between seats on the upper deck, turning the sightseeing ride into something closer to a theme park attraction.

“It feels like being in the movie Titanic, where a water curtain cave formed on the upper deck,” the poster wrote.

As rain poured down the stairwell like a waterfall, the lower deck quickly turned into what another traveler jokingly described as a “fish pond” — a packed space with rainwater flooding the floor.

Other videos showed passengers scrambling downstairs while clutching umbrellas inside the bus, as if they were riding a water attraction rather than a sightseeing tour.

“It’s more magical than a Disney experience,” one tourist said, laughing off the chaos.

The viral posts soon sparked a wave of amused comments online, with many wondering whether open-top buses should continue operating during such heavy rain.

Several commenters expressed sympathy for passengers on the lower deck, while one joked about whether the driver had been operating the bus “underwater.”

Others said the experience was worth the ticket, calling it a rare two-in-one package that combined sightseeing with rafting.

Another commenter dubbed the ride a rainy-season exclusive, calling it “pirate ship mode.”