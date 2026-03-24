Plane headed to transport Yadier Molina crashes

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Colombia military plane crash kills 66, four still missing
24-03-2026 12:50 HKT
Libyan army's chief dies in plane crash in Turkey
24-12-2025 06:14 HKT
Families want answers a year after South Korea's deadliest plane crash
23-12-2025 14:53 HKT
Turkey: too early to say what caused deadly military plane crash
13-11-2025 21:04 HKT
Death toll in Louisville UPS plane crash rises to 9
05-11-2025 21:55 HKT
Jury selected in US trial against Boeing over 737 MAX crash
05-11-2025 15:23 HKT
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
08-06-2026 02:21 HKT
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT