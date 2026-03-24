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WORLD

Plane headed to transport Yadier Molina crashes

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A plane that crashed and erupted into a fireball was on its way to pick up former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and his family in Texas, Molina confirmed on social media.

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The crash occurred Sunday at the airport in La Romana, Dominican Republic, minutes after the private, U.S.-registered Gulfstream G200 jet took off. The crew reported an issue with the plane and was attempting to return to the airport.

USA Today reported that the jet missed the runway, skidded, hit a bump and caught fire.

The pilot and co-pilot were the only people on board, and both were killed, according to Molina's Instagram story.

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former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. AFP

"My condolences to the pilots and their families," he wrote. "This plane was on its way to pick up me, my family, and friends in Texas to return to Puerto Rico. This is all so heartbreaking."

Molina now resides in Texas and was photographed Friday in the stands watching his son, Yanu, also a catcher, play in the UIL Texas 6A D1 state championship. His son plays for Lake Travis High School in Austin.

The elder Molina, 43, spent his 19-year career and won two World Series championships with the Cardinals, being named an All-Star 10 times and winning nine Gold Glove awards. He retired after the 2022 season and will be a first-time candidate on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the 2028 class.

Reuters

plane crashYadier Molina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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