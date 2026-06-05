Japanese shopping centre evacuated after multiple people report eye and throat pain

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Japan prosecutors office to hold internal probe after rape allegation
05-06-2026 18:07 HKT
'Extremely intelligent' bear at large in Japan after hurting four
05-06-2026 15:49 HKT
Japan proposes rebuilding ageing nuclear plants to meet power demand
05-06-2026 11:47 HKT
Japan steps up efforts on cooking oil in race for sustainable aviation fuel
05-06-2026 10:44 HKT
'AI simply can't replicate it': Japan embraces zine trend
03-06-2026 16:07 HKT
Yen slips to key 160 level as Gulf hostilities boost dollar
03-06-2026 10:45 HKT
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
08-06-2026 02:21 HKT
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT