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Japanese shopping centre evacuated after multiple people report eye and throat pain

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A shopping centre in Nagoya was evacuated on Monday after at least 16 people reported eye and throat irritation, with six hospitalised, local authorities said.

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Police received an emergency call around 5.30pm from a security guard at the Mozo Wonder City complex in Nishi Ward, reporting that several people were experiencing eye irritation and coughing. Complaints also came from an arcade area on the fourth floor.

The 16 affected individuals ranged from babies to people in their 40s. Among those taken to hospital were a woman in her 40s and a girl under 10. All were conscious with mild symptoms, according to NHK.

One witness told NTV: "The moment I entered the game centre, my throat started to hurt. A staff member said, 'You're coughing, so you should leave.' I thought I was the only one feeling unwell, but then I realised everyone else's throat was hurting."

The fire department cordoned off part of the fourth floor but has so far detected no toxic gases or smoke. The cause remains under investigation.

Japan shopping centre chemical irritation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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