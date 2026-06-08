Tsuen Wan Centre power outage leaves 1,000 households in the dark; restoration expected Tue

A major power outage struck five blocks of Tsuen Wan Centre late Monday morning, affecting nearly 1,000 residential units and forcing the closure of several shops within the estate's mall.

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The incident occurred around 11am after the failure of a transformer destroyed two power units at Tseun Wan Centre Phase 1 main switch room.

The lobbies of the affected buildings were plunged into darkness, leaving residents to navigate using their smartphone flashlights. With elevator services suspended, many residents gathered at the ground-floor mall to await updates.

A nearby shop employee surnamed Hui recalled that the power had been halted since 11am, saying everyone was shocked by the sudden outage.

Highlighting that the lights had been flickering for two days prior, the employee questioned the lack of preventative action before the transformer room reportedly burned out.

According to notices posted by the management office, emergency repairs are currently underway. During this period, electricity will remain suspended across Chungking House, Shanghai House, Tientsin House, Nanking House, Peking House, the Phase 1 mall shops, and surrounding public areas.

Notably, affected areas include lobby automatic gates, air conditioners, elevator services, public lighting, CCTV systems, TV reception, and water supply systems.

It is understood that a full electricity supply is expected to be restored by 12.30pm tomorrow.

Water supply disrupted and emergency relief deployed

Following the incident, the Water Supplies Department stated that the power failure had halted water pumping operations, effectively cutting off both fresh and flushing water supplies to the affected buildings.

In response, the department deployed 16 water tanks to provide temporary fresh water for residents and nearby shops, coordinating relief efforts with the Tsuen Wan District Office and local Care Teams.

In a social media post on Monday afternoon, lawmaker Jody Kwok Fu-yung updated residents that the power outage was likely caused by an explosion of the transformers. She estimated that about 1,000 households and 80 shops, including an elderly home, are affected.

However, it is confirmed that backup batteries have been deployed for the elderly home, and all patients are in stable condition.

Kwok also noted that two temporary overnight support stations have been set up in the open spaces opposite Tientsin House and Peking House. These stations are providing phone charging facilities, drinking water, dry food, and folding chairs for affected residents.

Meanwhile, the Home Affairs Department announced it will open four nearby community halls to serve as temporary shelters for residents in need of overnight accommodation.