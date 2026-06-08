Night Recap - June 8, 2026

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CE certificate to classify cases as national security offences under govt proposal

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The Chief Executive will be able to issue a certificate to classify a criminal case as one involving an offence endangering national security under proposed subsidiary legislation to be made under the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, according to a government paper submitted to the Legislative Council.

HK doubles southbound driving quota and expands scheme to nine Greater Bay Area cities

The Hong Kong government announced on Monday a major expansion of Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles, doubling the daily entry quota and extending coverage to all nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area by late July in a bid to boost local economic growth.

East Dam to trial real-name booking system for holiday crowds

A trial real-name reservation system will be introduced at Sai Kung's East Dam to manage overcrowding and protect natural resources, according to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD).

‘Typhoon Dim-sum’ joins new tropical cyclone name list

“Dim-sum” has officially joined the tropical cyclone name list for the western North Pacific and the South China Sea, the Hong Kong Observatory said on Monday.

Unstable weather to linger in HK after midnight storms trigger 1,000 lightning strikes

Hong Kong will see continued unstable weather for the next two days following an overnight heavy rain that triggered a brief Red Rainstorm Warning and around 1,000 lightning strikes across the city.

Business Today

NWD's Pavilia Rosa to sell 28 units via price list on Friday

New World Development's (0017) Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong uploaded a sales brochure on Monday to sell 28 units via price list on Friday.

Cathay Pacific plans more aircraft orders across fleet, CEO says

Cathay Pacific Airways (0293) is considering additional orders for widebody, narrowbody and freighter aircraft as it looks to expand rapidly over the next decade, taking advantage of a third runway at its Hong Kong hub, chief executive Ronald Lam Siu-por said on Sunday.

Sun Hung Kai Properties signs $20 billion five-year syndicated credit facility

Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016) said it has signed a HK$20 billion five-year syndicated term and revolving credit facility with 16 lenders.

Goldman Sachs pushes Fed rate-cut call to 2027 on strong US jobs data

Goldman Sachs expects the US Federal Reserve to keep rates unchanged through 2026 and delay rate cuts until 2027, it said on Friday, citing stronger economic activity and job growth after a robust payrolls report.

Global stocks dive on tumbling tech and rate hike fears

Global markets sank on Monday amid the widening tech selloff and concerns over the US Federal Reserve rate hike.

World/China

China's Xi lands in North Korea for rare visit

China's President Xi Jinping hailed an "invincible friendship" with Pyongyang as he arrived in North Korea Monday, his first trip abroad this year after hosting back-to-back summits in Beijing.

Eight reported dead after magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Philippines

The Philippines' civil defence office has reported at least eight fatalities following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

Hezbollah official tells AFP group had no direct contact with Trump

A senior Hezbollah official told AFP on Monday that the Iran-backed group has had "no direct contact" with President Donald Trump, despite recent statements from the US leader suggesting otherwise.

(Photo from AFP)

Seattle World Cup barge gives soccer's global language a waterfront home

Every World Cup is memorable, but Seattle's two pro soccer clubs -- the Sounders and the Reign -- hope they have created an unforgettable waterfront venue for fans to watch games and for kids to play: a pierside barge with a mini soccer pitch, a huge video screen and amenities.