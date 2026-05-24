AFCD warns against improper animal releases during local site patrols

Staff from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) on Sunday conducted inspections across several common mercy release hotspots and distributed educational leaflets to remind the public to think carefully before releasing animals into the wild.

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Patrolled locations included Wun Yiu in Tai Po, Ng Tung River in Sheung Shui, Sai Kung Public Pier and Sai Wan Ho Ferry Pier.

An AFCD spokesperson emphasized that improper animal releases, such as placing creatures into unsuitable habitats, can severely impact their chances of survival.

The department stressed that it will continue patrolling these areas and will take enforcement action when necessary, while maintaining public education and outreach efforts.

To promote alternative practices, the department announced that it will host a restocking activity on June 6 to mark National Fish Releasing Day. During the event, juvenile fish will be released into local waters to boost Hong Kong's marine resources and enhance the marine ecosystem.

The department will promote the ecological benefits of scientific restocking, encouraging the public to support and participate in science-based programs instead of engaging in unauthorized animal release.