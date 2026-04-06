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NEWS

3 arrested, over 20 vehicles seized in West Kowloon traffic crackdown over holiday

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police arrested three local men and towed 22 vehicles during a targeted enforcement operation over the Easter and Ching Ming holiday period (April 3 to 7) in West Kowloon, targeting drink-driving, illegal racing, speeding and illegal vehicle modifications.

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The three men, aged 34 to 43, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink-driving. Officers also discovered that a 44-year-old local man was a wanted person.

Using unmarked patrol vehicles on major roads and expressways including the Central Kowloon Route, Tai Po Road, Lung Cheung Road, Ching Cheung Road, West Kowloon Highway and West Kowloon Corridor, police focused on cracking down on illegal racing and speeding. Digital radar speed detection devices were also deployed at multiple locations, detecting 40 vehicles speeding. Summonses will be issued to the drivers.

During the operation, officers found 17 private cars and five motorcycles suspected of being illegally modified, with modifications including altered exhaust systems, protruding spoilers, modified steering wheels and cracked windscreens. The vehicles have been impounded at the Kowloon Bay Vehicle Detention and Inspection Centre for further examination. Defective vehicle reports were issued to 10 other vehicles.

Police said they will continue to crack down on illegal racing, vehicle modifications and other traffic offences, urging drivers not to break the law.

West Kowloon traffic enforcement vehicle modifications

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