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Rain turns West Kowloon coffee festival grounds into mud, organisers offer next-day free entry

NEWS
7 hours ago
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Thread@nahc_caz
ig@coffeehkg
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Heavy rain over the weekend has turned the West Kowloon Cultural District grounds into mud during the four-day coffee festival that began on Friday, with organisers offering free next-day re-entry for ticket holders.

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The festival, which runs until Monday, has been hit by downpours on consecutive days, including heavy rain on Ching Ming Festival on Sunday morning and afternoon. Some low-lying areas of the West Kowloon Cultural District experienced flooding and mud, forcing some exhibitors to close early due to water damage.

Organisers announced on social media that anyone who purchased a ticket for Sunday can present their receipt or wristband for free re-entry on Monday.

Last year's festival attracted about 50,000 visitors. This year's event has seen organisers laying plastic sheets on the ground and arranging water absorption measures, but could not fully prevent flooding.

Some visitors braved the rain by wrapping plastic bags around their shoes to protect them while enjoying coffee. Organisers also offered free shoe cleaning services for the first 100 attendees, with subsequent participants able to use the service at a 20 percent discount.

West Kowloon coffee festival heavy rain

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