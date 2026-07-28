'Explosion' reported at Japan shopping mall after quake: police

Japanese police said Tuesday they had received reports of what sounded like an explosion at a shopping mall after a major earthquake in the country's southwest, with no information on damage or injuries.

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"We are aware of reports of an explosion," a local police officer told AFP after the incident at an Aeon Mall outlet in Kumamoto, adding that he had "no idea at all" what damage was caused or whether anyone was injured.

AFP