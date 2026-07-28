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WORLD

'Explosion' reported at Japan shopping mall after quake: police

WORLD
37 mins ago
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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the media at the Prime Minister’s Office, in Tokyo after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit southern Japan on July 28, 2026. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / JAPAN OUT
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the media at the Prime Minister’s Office, in Tokyo after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit southern Japan on July 28, 2026. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / JAPAN OUT

Japanese police said Tuesday they had received reports of what sounded like an explosion at a shopping mall after a major earthquake in the country's southwest, with no information on damage or injuries.

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"We are aware of reports of an explosion," a local police officer told AFP after the incident at an Aeon Mall outlet in Kumamoto, adding that he had "no idea at all" what damage was caused or whether anyone was injured.

AFP

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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