Hong Kong’s best Mid-Autumn moon-viewing spots

Mid-Autumn Festival falls on September 25 this year, bringing with it an evening of lanterns, mooncakes and long-awaited gatherings under the night sky.

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While the astronomical full moon will not arrive until 12.49am on September 27, the moon will already appear nearly full around the festival, weather permitting. On Mid-Autumn night itself, it is due to rise at 5.20pm and reach its highest point in the sky at 11.24pm, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

From Victoria Harbour lawns framed by the city skyline to quieter seaside stretches where the soundtrack comes from the waves, these 16 spots offer very different ways to spend a moonlit evening.

Hong Kong Island

1. Victoria Park

For atmosphere rather than solitude, Victoria Park is hard to beat. The Causeway Bay landmark is once again hosting Hong Kong’s Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnival, turning the park into one of the liveliest places in the city on festival night.

This year's lantern displays run from September 17 to 27, with the lights staying on until midnight on September 25. A gala night and Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance activities will add to the celebrations, although visitors should expect significant crowds.

Opening hours: Park open 24 hours

Getting there: Tin Hau MTR Station Exit A2 or Causeway Bay Station Exit E

Address: 1 Hing Fat Street, Causeway Bay

Good to know: Arrive early on Mid-Autumn night; crowd-control measures may be introduced

2. Tamar Park

Few places combine moonlight with Hong Kong's urban skyline quite as effortlessly as Tamar Park.

Its generous waterfront lawns face Victoria Harbour, giving families and groups plenty of room to settle down for an evening picnic while the city lights come on across Kowloon. The open waterfront also means a little more breeze after dark.

Opening hours: 24 hours

Getting there: Admiralty MTR Station Exit A, then walk toward the government headquarters

Address: Harcourt Road, Admiralty

Good to know: Bring a light layer for the waterfront breeze

3. Victoria Peak Garden

For those prepared to travel a little farther uphill, Victoria Peak Garden offers a quieter change of pace.

Set along Mount Austin Road, the former grounds of the governor’s summer residence have an old-world garden quality, with open lawns and a setting removed from the bustle around the Peak Tower.

Opening hours: 24 hours

Getting there: Take bus 15 or the Peak Tram, followed by a walk along Mount Austin Road

Address: Mount Austin Road, The Peak

Good to know: Temperatures can feel cooler after dark, and return transport may involve a wait

4. Cyberport Waterfront Park

A broad lawn and unobstructed sea views make Cyberport Waterfront Park an easy choice for families, picnic groups and pet owners.

Its location away from the main urban centers also gives the evening a more relaxed feel, although that same seclusion makes advance transport planning worthwhile.

Opening hours: 7 am–11 pm

Getting there: Bus or minibus services are available from districts including Causeway Bay and Mong Kok

Address: 100 Cyberport Road, Pok Fu Lam

Good to know: Plan the journey home before setting out

5. Stanley Plaza and Murray House

For a Mid-Autumn evening with a slightly more leisurely, almost holiday-like mood, head south to Stanley.

The waterfront, Murray House and Stanley Plaza create an atmospheric setting for an early dinner followed by a walk under the moon, with the sea offering a gentler backdrop than the towers around Victoria Harbour.

Opening hours: Outdoor public areas accessible around the clock

Getting there: Buses 6, 6X or 260 from Exchange Square, Central

Address: 23 Carmel Road, Stanley

Good to know: Restaurants can become busy on holidays, so reservations are advisable

Kowloon

6. West Kowloon Cultural District

The waterfront lawns of WestK remain one of the city's most photogenic places to watch the sky change from sunset to moonlight.

Bring a picnic, settle onto the grass and look back toward Hong Kong Island as the skyline lights up. Art, restaurants and cultural venues nearby also make it easy to turn moon-viewing into a full afternoon and evening out.

Regular opening hours: Art Park generally opens from 6 am to 11 pm; hours may change for special events

Getting there: Kowloon MTR Station, then walk via Artist Square Bridge or the district's pedestrian connections

Address: Museum Drive, West Kowloon

Good to know: Check WestK's latest opening arrangements before visiting on festival night

7. Kwun Tong Promenade

Industrial heritage meets Victoria Harbour at this East Kowloon waterfront.

The promenade's distinctive structures and lighting give it a more urban character than a traditional park, with plenty of room for an evening stroll and views toward the harbor.

Opening hours: 24 hours

Getting there: Walk from Kwun Tong MTR Station Exit B3 or Ngau Tau Kok Station Exit B6

Address: Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong

Good to know: The promenade is long but relatively narrow, so busy sections may feel crowded

8. Jordan Valley Park

One of Kowloon's more spacious green escapes, Jordan Valley Park is particularly appealing for families who want lawns rather than a busy waterfront.

Its elevated location gives it a sense of separation from the surrounding city, although visitors should note that the regular park closing time is 11 pm.

Opening hours: 5 am–11 pm

Getting there: From Choi Hung MTR Station, connect by bus 27 or 29M

Address: 71 New Clear Water Bay Road, Kwun Tong

Good to know: Taking public transport uphill is easier than walking from the MTR

9. Kai Tak Sky Garden

Built above the former airport runway, Kai Tak Sky Garden pairs open views with a distinctly contemporary setting.

The long elevated garden offers perspectives over both Victoria Harbour and East Kowloon, making it a good choice for those who prefer a walk to a picnic blanket.

Opening hours: 7 am–11 pm

Getting there: Connect from Kai Tak and the surrounding Kai Tak development

Address: Shing Fung Road, Kai Tak

Good to know: With limited shelter in some sections, check the weather before heading out

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New Territories

10. Sha Tin Park

Set beside the Shing Mun River, Sha Tin Park offers a softer, more traditional backdrop to the festival.

Landscaped gardens, bridges and waterside paths provide plenty of corners for a gentle evening walk, while its proximity to Sha Tin town center makes dinner and transport relatively straightforward.

Opening hours: 6.30 am–11 pm

Getting there: About five minutes' walk from Sha Tin MTR Station Exit A

Address: 2 Yuen Wo Road, Sha Tin

Good to know: It can be busy, but the size of the park helps spread out visitors

11. Tai Po Waterfront Park

For more room to breathe, Tai Po Waterfront Park stretches across a large area beside Tolo Harbour.

Its lawns work well for family gatherings, while the lookout tower offers another perspective during daylight hours. Those hoping to settle by the waterfront should allow extra walking time from the park entrances.

Opening hours: 24 hours

Getting there: Take bus K17 from Tai Po Market MTR Station or walk from the surrounding area

Address: Dai Fat Street, Tai Po

Good to know: The park is extensive, so allow enough time to reach the waterfront before moonrise

12. Yuen Long Park

Yuen Long Park combines landscaped greenery with one of the district's recognizable landmarks, the Aviary Pagoda.

The pagoda itself closes before evening — in September it operates until 6 pm — but the wider park remains open around the clock, leaving its lawns available for a more relaxed Mid-Autumn gathering.

Opening hours: Park open 24 hours; Aviary Pagoda until 6 pm in September

Getting there: Shui Pin Wai Light Rail stop

Address: Town Park Road North, Yuen Long

Good to know: Visit the pagoda before sunset, then move to the lawn for moon-viewing

13. Tsing Yi Park

With its lake, landscaped gardens and quieter setting, Tsing Yi Park feels surprisingly removed from the transport hub and residential towers nearby.

It suits couples and families looking for a less hectic celebration without traveling far into the countryside.

Opening hours: 5.30 am–11.30 pm

Getting there: Around three minutes' walk from Tsing Yi MTR Station Exit C

Address: 60 Tsing King Road, Tsing Yi

Good to know: Keep noise down later in the evening out of consideration for nearby residents

14. Ma On Shan Park

Facing Tolo Harbour with Pat Sin Leng visible in the distance, Ma On Shan Park offers one of the more open waterside views in the New Territories.

It is particularly attractive around dusk, when the last daylight over the mountains gradually gives way to the moon.

Opening hours: 6.30 am–11 pm

Getting there: Around five minutes' walk from Ma On Shan MTR Station Exit E

Address: 12 On Chun Street, Ma On Shan

Good to know: The neighboring waterfront can become breezy after dark

Islands and seaside escapes

15. Tai Pak Beach, Discovery Bay

Moonlight, sand and the sound of the sea make Tai Pak Beach a more resort-like alternative to Hong Kong's urban parks.

The beach sits close to Discovery Bay's restaurants and transport links, making it possible to combine dinner with a late-evening walk by the water.

Opening hours: Accessible 24 hours

Getting there: Ferry from Central Pier 3, or bus connections to Discovery Bay

Address: Discovery Bay, Lantau Island

Good to know: Check the final ferry or bus departure before settling in for the evening

16. Clear Water Bay Second Beach

For those seeking darkness rather than skyline, Clear Water Bay Second Beach offers a quieter coastal setting.

Away from central Hong Kong's dense urban lighting, the moon can feel markedly more prominent above the water. The trade-off is transport: services become less frequent later in the evening.

Opening hours: Beach accessible around the clock; lifeguard services operate only during designated hours

Getting there: Bus 91 from Diamond Hill or green minibus 103M from Tseung Kwan O

Address: Clear Water Bay Road, Sai Kung

Good to know: Work out your return journey in advance, particularly if staying late

When to look up: Mid-Autumn moon times

Hong Kong Observatory data shows that this year's full moon arrives slightly later than the traditional festival date. The full moon occurs at 12.49am on September 27, although the moon will already look impressively round on the evenings around Mid-Autumn Festival.

September 24 — Mid-Autumn Festival eve

Moonrise: 4.47 pm

Moon transit: 10.40 pm

Moonset: 3.43 am the following morning

September 25 — Mid-Autumn Festival

Moonrise: 5.20 pm

Moon transit: 11.24 pm

Moonset: 4.38 am the following morning

September 26 — Day after Mid-Autumn Festival

Moonrise: 5.54 pm

Moon transit: 12.09 am on September 27

Full moon: 12.49 am on September 27

Moonset: 5.33 am on September 27

For the most comfortable view, an open spot with an unobstructed eastern horizon will help around moonrise, while those staying out later can expect the moon to climb progressively higher in the sky. And, as ever in Hong Kong, the clearest plan is one that includes a quick check of the Observatory's weather forecast before heading out.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

