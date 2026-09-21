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LEISURE

Market Place taps 8FIVE2 for new ‘Urban Moves’ collection

LEISURE
21-09-2026 12:30 HKT
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8FIVE2 founder and 24Herbs member Brian Lee directed the artwork across the range.
8FIVE2 founder and 24Herbs member Brian Lee directed the artwork across the range.

Market Place has teamed up with local skate and streetwear label 8FIVE2 for a new lifestyle collection that brings a touch of Hong Kong street culture into everyday routines.

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The “Urban Moves” collection was created with 8FIVE2 founder and 24Herbs member Brian Lee, who directed the artwork across the range.

The collaboration features five co-branded items: cotton socks, a thermal flask, a double-layer stainless steel lunch box, a tote bag and cotton T-shirts.

Among the highlights is a canvas tote featuring a skateboarding tiger illustration, designed for everything from grocery runs to weekend outings.

The 1.12-liter lunch box comes with two stackable compartments, cutlery, dividers and a sauce container, while the relaxed-fit T-shirts combine skate-inspired graphics with playful supermarket references.

A limited-edition beige T-shirt will also be available exclusively at 8FIVE2 stores while stocks last.

+1

From now until November 12, customers who spend HK$180 or more in a single transaction at Market Place can redeem selected items at special prices, yuu members can also use points to redeem designated products until November 5, subject to availability.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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