Market Place taps 8FIVE2 for new ‘Urban Moves’ collection

Market Place has teamed up with local skate and streetwear label 8FIVE2 for a new lifestyle collection that brings a touch of Hong Kong street culture into everyday routines.

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The “Urban Moves” collection was created with 8FIVE2 founder and 24Herbs member Brian Lee, who directed the artwork across the range.

The collaboration features five co-branded items: cotton socks, a thermal flask, a double-layer stainless steel lunch box, a tote bag and cotton T-shirts.

Among the highlights is a canvas tote featuring a skateboarding tiger illustration, designed for everything from grocery runs to weekend outings.

The 1.12-liter lunch box comes with two stackable compartments, cutlery, dividers and a sauce container, while the relaxed-fit T-shirts combine skate-inspired graphics with playful supermarket references.

A limited-edition beige T-shirt will also be available exclusively at 8FIVE2 stores while stocks last.

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From now until November 12, customers who spend HK$180 or more in a single transaction at Market Place can redeem selected items at special prices, yuu members can also use points to redeem designated products until November 5, subject to availability.

