A wickedly fun Halloween returns to Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland is getting into the Halloween spirit, with Disney Villains taking over the park for a season of spooky entertainment, character encounters and themed dining.

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Running from September 18 to November 1, Disney Halloween Time brings together new and returning shows, costume activities and seasonal treats. Whether visiting with friends or bringing the family, there are plenty of opportunities to dress up, take photos and join in the festivities.

A new Halloween adventure with Mickey and Friends

This year's new addition, Mickey's Happy Halloween Adventure, takes place at the Castle of Magical Dreams.

Set to the new song Halloween Is Here, the musical follows Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy through an enchanted pumpkin patch in search of Halloween magic. Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, CookieAnn and LinaBell also join the celebration in new festive outfits.

Young visitors dressed in their Halloween costumes can take part in a special parade around the Castle Hub, complete with interactive activities and photo opportunities.

Dance with Disney's most notorious villains

For those who prefer their Halloween celebrations a little darker, the returning Uninvited! A Villains Takeover Party has expanded its route from Main Street, U.S.A. to the Castle of Magical Dreams.

Maleficent leads a gathering of Disney Villains, including Hades, Captain Hook, the Queen of Hearts, Jafar, Gaston and Oogie Boogie. With music, dancing, dramatic lighting and smoke effects surrounding the Maleficent Dragon, visitors can join the festivities to the new song The Uninvited.

The musical Let's Get Wicked also returns to Theater in the Wild, bringing together Ursula, Dr. Facilier, Maleficent, Mother Gothel and Gaston in a production featuring live vocals, choreography and theatrical effects.

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Meet the characters and collect Halloween treats

Character encounters are another highlight. During Villain Hour, familiar villains may appear across Fantasyland, Adventureland and Tomorrowland, giving visitors opportunities for some mischievous photos.

At Animation Academy, the Halloween Edition Disney Friends Draw & Meet lets guests sketch characters in their seasonal costumes before meeting them in person. Duffy and Friends will also wear new autumn outfits at their Play House.

Those looking for something sweet can follow the Wicked Fun Trick-or-Treat Trail, collecting candy at designated stations across the park. Young visitors can bring along a Mickey pumpkin candy bag to complete the experience.

Halloween comes to the dining table

Halloween extends to the resort's restaurants, with seasonal menus and character-themed dining experiences.

At River View Cafe, Jack Skellington's The Nightmare Before Dinner returns with a new menu, a customizable welcome drink called Sally's Sweet Potion and character encounters with Jack, Sally and Oogie Boogie.

Elsewhere, visitors can try Maleficent-inspired Kyoho grape soft serve topped with black horns, glowing drinks inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, and seasonal barbecue platters.

Families can decorate their own Jack Skellington pizzas and themed desserts at the Halloween Dine & Play Party at Main Street Corner Cafe.

The festivities also continue at the resort hotels, including a Halloween-themed buffet at Ink & Plate in Disney's Hollywood Hotel.

Dress for the occasion

Those planning matching Halloween outfits can browse seasonal collections ranging from villain-themed shirts and headbands to glow-in-the-dark T-shirts and character accessories.

Hong Kong Disneyland-exclusive Disney Wickies return as scrunchies, plush rings, shoulder plushies and mystery collectibles. Face and arm painting, along with glow-in-the-dark stickers, offer further ways to complete a Halloween look.

Visitors planning a group outing can also take advantage of limited-time ticket and membership offers. Groups of three or more signing up for Magic Access by December 30 can receive a 20 percent membership discount and complimentary Disney Premier Access for each member. Existing members can enjoy 40 percent off regular park tickets for friends visiting with them during Halloween.

