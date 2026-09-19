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LEISURE

Picnic season arrives at WestK with food, music and harborfront lounging

LEISURE
12 hours ago
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As Hong Kong slowly eases into cooler autumn days, West Kowloon Cultural District is giving visitors another reason to linger by the harbor.

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The inaugural WestK Picnic Fest is taking over the Harbourside East Lawn at Art Park across four consecutive weekends and public holidays from September 18 to October 11, bringing together picnic-friendly food, live music, workshops and outdoor experiences against the Victoria Harbour skyline.

Timed around the Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day Golden Week and the Hong Kong Cyclothon, the festival leans into a slower side of city life — one where an afternoon can move easily from an exhibition or waterfront cycle to coffee, snacks and a patch of grass.

Food is naturally at the center of the experience. Sixteen WestK tenants have created limited-edition picnic sets, with participating names spanning waterfront restaurants and casual counters including PANO, HARU, Cupping Room, Lau Bak Livehouse, Yau Veggie Truck and Lau Kee Boat Noodles.

Lau Kee Boat Noodles picnic set.
Cupping Room picnic set.
HARU picnic set.
Yau Veggie Truck picnic set.
SOFE COFFEE picnic set.

The mix runs from French and Japanese flavors to Thai and familiar Hong Kong fare, while a rotating market lineup adds a more playful edge.

The Captain’s Bar joins forces with Tankyu Distillery for craft cocktails, while Kowloon Walled City serves contemporary takes on local street food. DOTOM brings Korean-inspired bites, Donut Demo x Being Soda pairs flavored doughnuts with drinks, and Mak’s Beer x Fisholic puts craft beer alongside seafood snacks.

Creative flavoured donut brand Donut Demo x Being Soda.
Market-exclusive food and beverages from The Captain’s Bar x Tankyu Distillery.
Street food and craft beer from Mak’s Beer x Fisholic.
Korean-inspired picnic bites from DOTOM.
Seasonal dishes by NUTMAD x The Picnic Club.
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Tankyu Distillery's craft cocktails.

For those who prefer to arrive without carrying half the contents of their home, WestK has also launched its first picnic essentials rental service.

Foldable chairs for adults and children, picnic tables, mats, portable fans and lanterns can be borrowed on-site, while selected picnic-set purchases come with complimentary chair rental. The idea is simple: turn up, choose a spot and settle in without much advance planning.

The festival also extends beyond the joy of eating.

A new Bike & Picnic Pass, created with tokyobike hk, combines bicycle rental with picnic accessories, workshop experiences and selected merchant offers, encouraging visitors to explore the waterfront on two wheels before slowing down on the lawn.

WestK has also partnered with The Picnic Club Hong Kong on a series of experiences centered on “Localisation” and slower, more mindful living.

Among them is a Farm-to-Table workshop with local coffee brand NUTMAD, exploring seasonal ingredients and sustainable food culture. Other sessions move into harp therapy, natural fragrance-making, botanical ceramics and Hong Kong tea culture.

Music provides the backdrop throughout the festival, with live bands, vocalists and jazz performances scheduled across the weekends.

Farm-to-Table Experience Workshop in collaboration with local coffee brand NUTMAD.
Farm-to-Table Experience Workshop in collaboration with local coffee brand NUTMAD.
WestK launches the limited-time Bike & Picnic Pass.
Live bands, vocalists and jazz performances are scheduled across the weekends throughout the festival.

Families can also look out for the DJ x Bubble Party on September 19 and October 4, which pairs upbeat music with clouds of bubbles across the lawn in an easygoing afternoon program designed for both children and adults.

For WestK chief executive Betty Fung, the festival reflects how picnicking has evolved beyond simply spreading a mat and unpacking lunch.

“As people place increasing emphasis on wellbeing and quality of life, picnicking has evolved from a simple outdoor activity to lifestyle experiences that blend food, social interaction, nature and culture together,” she said.

“With its stunning Victoria Harbour waterfront, expansive green spaces, diverse dining offerings and rich cultural programmes, WestK is uniquely positioned to host the WestK Picnic Fest.”

That combination is perhaps the festival’s strongest appeal. Rather than treating the picnic as a standalone event, WestK is positioning it as part of a day in the district — coffee before an exhibition, a cycle along the waterfront, lunch on the lawn and live music as the afternoon cools.

In a city where free time can often feel as tightly scheduled as the working week, the premise is refreshingly uncomplicated: find a patch of grass, pick something good to eat and stay awhile.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

WestKWestK Picnic FestHong Kong weekend getawayPicnic spot in Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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