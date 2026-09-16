NikeSKIMS lands in Hong Kong with Stephanie Au fronting the Fall ’26 collection

NikeSKIMS is making its Hong Kong debut this fall, with Lane Crawford bringing the performance-focused activewear line exclusively to its Harbour City store from September 17.

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The label combines Nike’s sportswear technology with SKIMS’ body-contouring approach, resulting in pieces designed to move between workouts and everyday wear while maintaining a close, sculpted fit.

Its latest Fall ’26 Edit 01 collection spans apparel, footwear and accessories, with pieces designed to be mixed and matched across a wide range of looks. Sizing runs from XXS to 4X.

Hong Kong swimmer Stephanie Au Hoi-shun, the city’s first five-time Olympian, appears in the global campaign alongside athletes including speed skater Jutta Leerdam, hurdler Anna Cockrell and snowboarder Chloe Kim.

For Au, how an athlete feels in what she wears can be closely tied to confidence.

“Feeling myself and looking the way that I want to going into a race makes me feel so much more confident, and it definitely shows in my swimming,” she said.

“NikeSKIMS really sees women the way that they are. They empower women through their fabrics and that’s really what athletes need.”

The collection is built around different fabric systems for varying levels of movement and support. Performance Cotton Blend offers softer Dri-FIT staples for everyday wear, while Studio Stretch has a lightweight, second-skin feel.

Matte provides a more sculpted silhouette with mid-level compression, while Stretch Knit, Airy, Weightless and Ribbed Seamless focus on breathable, quick-drying construction for different workout intensities.

Au singled out Studio Stretch for its balance between comfort and support.

“Studio Stretch feels very buttery, but it also hugs my body, it has both a strength and a softness to it.”

With its combination of technical performance and a more body-conscious silhouette, the collection reflects the continued blurring of boundaries between activewear, lifestyle dressing and fashion.

NikeSKIMS Fall ’26 Edit 01 will be available exclusively at Lane Crawford Harbour City from September 17.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

