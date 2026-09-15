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LEISURE

UNY reopens revamped 34,000-square-foot Tseung Kwan O store with integrated Citistore department space

LEISURE
4 hours ago

by

Prashan Limbu

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Japanese department store and supermarket operator UNY has unveiled its newly revamped store in Tseung Kwan O, expanding and integrating its retail footprint with Citistore across 34,000 square feet to offer an all-in-one shopping destination for food, household goods, and lifestyle essentials.

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Revamped retail concept connects Japanese supermarket with department store goods

Located on the upper ground floor of MCP Central in Po Lam, the revitalized store is structured around three key culinary themes: seasonal Japanese fruits, specialty meats, and freshly prepared sushi. 

The layout links the supermarket, fresh produce sections, and specialty counters directly with Citistore, allowing residents to browse everyday groceries alongside kitchen appliances, bedding, cookware, and travel accessories in a single walkthrough.

+3

The supermarket section features dedicated counters including Classic Deli for premium global meats, Kamisan Sushi for daily freshly made sushi and sashimi crafted with Japanese rice, and local heritage bakery Orchid Padaria, which offers classic Hong Kong pastries with contemporary twists. 

A special local corner, Loco Ginger, also introduces homegrown artisan brands ranging from low-sugar snacks to wellness soups.

+3

Grand reopening showcases artisan food demonstrations and family carnival

The opening celebrations featured live culinary performances, including a tuna cutting demonstration with an auction of rare cuts, a Hokkaido Wagyu slicing showcase led by visiting Japanese culinary masters, Spanish ham carving, and freestyle kendama performances.

The celebrations will continue through October 8 under the "Savor and Joy Carnival", hosting weekend brand events, Hong Kong-style milk tea brewing demonstrations, interactive cooking showcases featuring Japanese egg recipes, mascot appearances, and claw machine games.

Opening promotional offers and member rewards rolled out

To mark the reopening, both UNY and Citistore are rolling out a series of storewide promotional discounts, gift redemptions, and member-exclusive deals. Customers shopping across the integrated space can access limited-time bargains on small home appliances, cookware gift sets, bedding, and luggage, along with daily gift-with-purchase perks and spending lucky draws.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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