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LEISURE

Picnic with Pompompurin at Terrace in seaside this autumn

LEISURE
29 mins ago

by

Winona Cheung

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Terrace in Seaside introduces two themed set meals to celebrate Pompompurin's 30th anniversary.
Terrace in Seaside introduces two themed set meals to celebrate Pompompurin's 30th anniversary.

Sanrio favorite Pompompurin is celebrating his 30th anniversary with an autumn makeover at Terrace in seaside, where the Festival Walk branch is introducing themed dishes, photo spots and limited-edition merchandise.

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Running from September 22 to November 30, the collaboration gives the modern Korean restaurant a seasonal picnic setting inspired by Jeju, with two special sets created around the golden retriever character.

The Autumn Picnic Burger Set centers on a cheese beef burger finished with mayonnaise and styled after Pompompurin in his signature brown beret. It comes with sweet potato fries served in a miniature picnic basket, complete with bunting, alongside an Orange Yogurt Soda.

For something sweeter, the Autumn Picnic Waffle Set features crisp Pompompurin-shaped waffles paired with caramel pudding and seasonal fresh figs. A cup of hot chocolate topped with milk foam and Pompompurin-inspired art completes the set.

The character theme extends beyond the table. A Pompompurin feature wall decorated with picnic motifs greets diners on arrival, adding a dedicated photo spot to the experience.

Guests who order either limited-edition themed set will also receive a complimentary Terrace in seaside x Pompompurin 30th Anniversary sticker, with designs distributed at random.

A small collection of anniversary merchandise will be released in two phases. From September 22, diners can add on a Pompompurin sticker for HK$28, coaster for HK$58 or pudding cup for HK$98.

A second release follows on October 14, introducing a keychain priced at HK$68 and a warm blanket at HK$138.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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