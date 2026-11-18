China's Tencent (0700) said on Wednesday that new US restrictions on remote access to advanced AI chips would not substantially hurt its cloud revenue, though they would likely slow development of its next AI model.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Washington this week unveiled rules restricting remote access to advanced US AI chips through overseas data centres. Shares in Chinese cloud service providers, including Tencent, fell on Tuesday after the announcement.

"We actually don't see an impact, because our cloud business today is primarily running inference," Chief Strategy Officer James Mitchell told analysts on a post-earnings call.

Mitchell said Tencent's more efficient models could now be run on a "surprisingly limited number" of domestic chips.

"We think that our cloud revenue will not be substantially adversely affected by the changes," he said.

President Martin Lau called the tighter restrictions "unfortunate" and said they left Chinese companies with less advanced computing power.

Lau said the measures would affect AI model training and likely slow development of Tencent's next model in the near term.

Over the longer run, Chinese companies would have to rely on domestic supply chains and chips, he said, adding that the latest restrictions were likely to accelerate their development.

Reuters



