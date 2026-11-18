Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Wednesday for greater international cooperation on AI and free trade, as pressure grows on world powers to do more to address the risks of the groundbreaking technology.

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Xi made the remarks as he formally opened an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where he is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

"We should actively build partnerships for scientific and technological innovation, deepen cooperation in the digital economy and artificial intelligence and promote a green and low-carbon transition," the Chinese leader said.

"By continuously transforming our innovation strengths into growth momentum, we can provide a robust impetus for economic growth in the Asia-Pacific and foster shared prosperity across the region."

Xi also called for the elimination of trade and investment barriers, saying that it was crucial to "promote inclusive and balanced development".

He said China sought to "provide a more stable, predictable and beneficial environment for global enterprises" and would continue to expand access in its manufacturing and services sectors.

"Starting by lowering tariffs, expanding access and exploring regulations and management standards, China will conduct deep-seated reform," Xi said.

Trade tensions have been looming over the leaders of the world's two largest economies as the summit has approached.

Trump has upended the global trade order by imposing wide-ranging tariffs on many countries, which China has met head-on with counter-levies and threats to withhold crucial exports.

On the sidelines of last year's APEC summit in South Korea, Trump and Xi reached a tenuous truce in their trade war, but it will expire in January.

The United States this week announced tougher restrictions on the export to China of advanced semiconductors used to train and run AI models, controls it says are needed for national security.

The new US rules crack down on chip smuggling, but also the large grey market of Chinese companies renting computing power from data centres in third countries full of chips designed by the Californian giant Nvidia.

Nvidia on Wednesday reported blockbuster earnings but the results were overshadowed by a widening scandal sparked by former CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a woman suspected by US officials of spying for China.

AFP