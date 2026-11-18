Many US doctors learned about measles as a disease of the past, but its recent resurgence across the country due to declining vaccination rates has made it a very real problem in the present.

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"Measles was like a historical disease, and it was something that you just didn't see in the United States," Trahern W. Jones, a pediatric infectious disease specialist in Utah, told AFP.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) declared Tuesday that measles was no longer eradicated in the United States, with more than 5,400 cases reported nationally this year -- including over 500 recorded in Utah, where Jones practices medicine.

"It was like encountering a ghost from the past, something you're never supposed to see in real life," he said.

Jones believes the reported cases are a significant undercount of the highly contagious disease, having treated many children infected with it this year.

Instantly recognizable for the red spots it generates on an infected person's body, measles also causes fever, respiratory symptoms, and in some cases more serious complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation, which can lead to severe long-term health problems or even death.

- 'The worst illness' -

Jones said measles patients are usually "extremely miserable," adding "it is often the worst illness the child will have ever gone through in their life."

Jessica Ericson, a pediatric infectious disease physician at a children's hospital in Pennsylvania, has seen around 30 measles patients arrive in her department since the spring.

This year more than 1,500 cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, which has a large Amish population that avoids vaccinations on religious grounds. Seven cases have been fatal -- all in unvaccinated patients.

"The fevers do tend to be more extreme than most viruses," she told AFP, adding that they are "much, much higher than we're accustomed to seeing with a typical illness."

Ericson explained measles has a high incidence of complications "because the measles infection itself severely injures the immune system," estimating some 10-20 percent of cases cause health complications beyond the original disease.

"You might have measles causing permanent, irreversible brain injury that you won't notice until 10 years later," she added.

- A misinformation 'epidemic' -

Paul Offit, a doctor who remembers the previous measles outbreak over 30 years prior, laments how little the general public knows about the risk of measles.

"I don't think people remember how sick or dead that virus can make you," he told AFP.

"There's so much medicine we don't know...This we know, and if people simply choose not to do it in the name of medical freedom, it shouldn't be your freedom to catch and transmit a potentially fatal infection."

For Jones, the blame lies with what he describes as "an epidemic of terrible misinformation."

Although many unvaccinated children belong to religious communities, many others simply come from families that "have had very confusing messaging and very confusing information from social media and the federal government about how important measles vaccination is," he said.

President Donald Trump's health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, has been singled out by many exerts as fanning distrust in vaccinations by repeatedly highlighting unfounded safety concerns.

When asked about Kennedy, Jones said: "It's like watching a 'flat earther' get control of NASA."

AFP