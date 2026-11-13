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INNOVATION

SMIC says AI chip supply chain will remain tight through 2027

INNOVATION
21 mins ago
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China's biggest contract chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (0981), said on Friday that the artificial intelligence industry was still in its early stages and demand remained strong.

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SMIC Co-CEO Zhao Haijun made the comment in response to a question about whether the AI industry was forming a bubble.

  • Many customers that need computing resources still face shortages, Zhao said
  • The semiconductor supply chain for AI-related applications will stay tight through 2027 on demand from data centres and private clouds, Zhao said
  • Memory chip supply and demand should reach balance toward the middle to end of 2028, Zhao said
  • SMIC expects full-year revenue to exceed US$1.2 billion as its capacity utilization rate continues to rise
  • The company faces longer lead times for equipment, with some orders taking more than 24 months to deliver, which would affect its capital spending this year
  • SMIC's depreciation expense will rise about 30 percent year-on-year in 2026, Zhao said

Reuters

SMICAIchip

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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