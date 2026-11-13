SMIC says AI chip supply chain will remain tight through 2027

Read More
Hong Kong ranks 11th globally in digital and AI competitiveness
11-11-2026 16:45 HKT
China's Singles Day shopping festival puts AI selling power to the test
11-11-2026 14:58 HKT
China's biggest contract chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (0981), said on Friday that the artificial intelligence industry was still in its early stages and demand remained strong.
SMIC Co-CEO Zhao Haijun made the comment in response to a question about whether the AI industry was forming a bubble.
Reuters