logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Consortium including Visa, Mastercard jointly launch new global stablecoin

FINANCE
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. dollar banknote, Visa and Mastercard cards in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS
U.S. dollar banknote, Visa and Mastercard cards in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS

A consortium including Visa, Mastercard and Coinbase on Tuesday launched a new joint stablecoin in a bid to broaden the adoption of the digital tokens.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The venture, called Open Standard, brings together more than 140 businesses for the stablecoin network and will issue a new US-dollar pegged stablecoin called Open USD, which is expected to go live later this year.

It is aimed at accelerating the usage of the digital tokens worldwide by addressing hurdles that businesses face in scaling stablecoin adoption, Open Standard said.

"Existing stablecoins have great strengths, but to use them at scale, businesses need something that's open, low-cost, high-throughput, broadly accessible, and aligned to their interests," Open Standard founding chief executive Zach Abrams said.

It will let businesses mint and redeem Open USD without any cost and limits on volumes to help them build for scale. Earnings from Open USD's reserves backing the digital token will also be shared among the initiative's partners, minus a management fee to cover operational costs.

Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to keep a constant value and backed by traditional currencies such as the US dollar or euro.

US President Donald Trump last year signed the GENIUS Act into law, setting federal rules and guidelines for stablecoins.

This US law, the first designed to facilitate crypto usage, was thought to pave the way for the digital assets to become an everyday way to make payments and move money, experts said at the time.

Still, stablecoins are mostly used to facilitate trading in other crypto tokens and are still not widely used to send or receive payments.

"A stablecoin with neutral governance and shared economics is a unique combination that has potential to unlock the next phase of digital assets growth," BNY chief product and innovation officer Carolyn Weinberg said.

Some fintech and crypto firms had also come together in 2024 to launch a global stablecoin network called Global Dollar Network.

 

Reuters
 

stablecoinVisaMastercardCoinbase

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
CNCBI Q1 mainland credit card transactions jump 30 percent, with new co-branded card launch
CNCBI Q1 mainland credit card transactions jump 30 percent, with new co-branded card launch
FINANCE
29-06-2026 19:02 HKT
The Coinbase logo on a smartphone screen in this illustration taken November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Crypto exchange Coinbase to cut about 14pc of workforce
FINANCE
05-05-2026 20:43 HKT
Pual Chan at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong
HK can claim world's second-largest IFC title in 10 to 15 years, Paul Chan says
FINANCE
15-04-2026 15:36 HKT
A security guard walks past a directory board of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in Hong Kong December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
HSBC and Anchorpoint Financial secure HK first stablecoin licences
FINANCE
10-04-2026 17:30 HKT
A Swiss flag is seen on the Swiss Parliament building (Bundeshaus) in Bern, Switzerland, November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse//File Photo
Swiss banks to test possible uses for Swiss franc stablecoin
FINANCE
08-04-2026 17:36 HKT
Mastercard Inc. credit cards are displayed in this picture illustration. (Reuters)
Mastercard to buy stablecoin infra firm BVNK for up to US$1.8 billion
FINANCE
17-03-2026 21:25 HKT
A man rushes past a cryptocurrency exchange store after Bitcoin soars above $100,000, in Hong Kong, China December 5, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
StanChart, HSBC, OSL reportedly listed in HK first stablecoin license batch
FINANCE
12-03-2026 11:06 HKT
RedotPay. Photo from its official website.
Hong Kong-based stablecoin payments firm RedotPay plans US$1b US listing: Bloomberg
INNOVATION
24-02-2026 16:35 HKT
John Lee.
First batch of stablecoin issuer licences to be unveiled in March: John Lee
FINANCE
11-02-2026 15:23 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump sits next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as he meets with the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Visa chaos and host city threats: how Trump disrupted World Cup plans
WORLD
04-12-2025 11:29 HKT
(file photo)
Observatory raises weekend wind forecast; tropical cyclone may bring Force 7 winds to high ground on July 4
NEWS
21 hours ago
(file photo)
Wasted education: IT Master turns local food delivery guy, security guard
SOCIAL BUZZ
22 hours ago
VanNess Wu's mystery bride revealed as Japanese singer and UCL graduate Emi Aramaki
ENTERTAINMENT
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.