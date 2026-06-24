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HKSTP signs MOU with IT Park Uzbekistan to deepen cross-regional innovation collaboration

NEWS
51 mins ago
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HKSTP and IT Park Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
HKSTP and IT Park Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IT Park Uzbekistan on Wednesday to strengthen collaboration across technology, talent and enterprise development, marking a new milestone in cross-regional innovation ties.

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The MOU was signed by HKSTP CEO Terry Wong and IT Park Uzbekistan CEO Azamat Karamatov, witnessed by HKSTP Chairman Cordelia Chung and IT Park Uzbekistan Supervisory Board Chairman Farkhod Ibragimov.

The collaboration covers artificial intelligence, fintech, smart city solutions and advanced manufacturing, supporting joint R&D, technology transfer and commercialisation. Both parties will recommend promising start-ups to "soft-land" in both locations and support enterprises in establishing local presence through funding and market access.

HKSTP CEO Terry Wong said Central Asia has become one of the most dynamic Belt and Road markets, and the partnership will promote two-way talent and technology flows while building a closer cross-regional innovation ecosystem.

IT Park Uzbekistan CEO Azamat Karamatov said Hong Kong is a leading Asian centre for finance, technology and innovation, and the partnership holds strong potential for long-term collaboration.

The agreement follows Chief Executive John Lee's visit to Uzbekistan in May, during which he toured IT Park Uzbekistan. The Uzbek park, which brings together over 1,000 tech companies and start-ups, offers tax and rent concessions and streamlined visa arrangements as a national-level special economic zone.

HKSTP IT Park Uzbekistan innovation collaboration

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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