Caspar Fownes believes Dylan Browne McMonagle is “the next star of racing” after the young Irishman delivered a last-to-first victory aboard Flying Luck at Sha Tin on Sunday, completing a double that drew the reigning champion trainer level with Pierre Ng Pang-chi.

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Fownes was full of praise for the 23-year-old, who has made an immediate impression since returning to Hong Kong for his second riding stint.

“He's a great jockey. He's a great young man to start with, number one. He's got his head in the right place and he's very humble,” Fownes said.

“I think he's the next star of racing. He really is something special. I've said it for a while. He's only a baby, you know? In the next 10 years, he's got so much to look forward to.”

Browne McMonagle drives home Flying Luck to get up by a neck over race-favorite Fit For Beauty. Singa Tao.



The 2025 Irish champion jockey, Browne McMonagle won the Oaks at Epsom and the Irish Oaks for Joseph O'Brien this year, adding to his first Classic success aboard Al Riffa in the 2025 Irish St Leger. He is licensed to ride in Hong Kong from November 22 until the end of February.

Fownes began the meeting one win behind Ng, who struck first when The All Rounder won the opener under Vincent Ho Chak-yiu. Victories from Pejibaye and Flying Luck then took Fownes to 19 wins, level with his rival.

Flying Luck completed the double under McMonagle in the Class 3 mile, getting up in the final strides to deny $1.70 favourite Fit For Beauty by a neck.

Fownes had been patient with the $15 winner following a series of setbacks, and his confidence was reflected in a booking made weeks before Sunday's race.

“The horse has had some problems, but he's done well for the stable, so we had to be patient bringing him back,” Fownes said.

“I was quite confident that the horse would run really well today because I booked Dylan for this horse a few weeks ago. He's got a very good profile for his second run of the season. He wins most of the time.

“I thought he had a good chance today and it was very nice to see him get a winning result.”

McMonagle took 20 rides to get off the mark during his first Hong Kong stint in January, but went on to ride 10 winners in three months.

He has made a much quicker start this time, scoring aboard David Eustace's Seraph Gabriel at his first meeting back last Sunday, while Flying Luck was his third winner of Sunday's meeting, following earlier victories on Samarkand for Jamie Richards and Kingman Reef for John Size.

Fownes believes McMonagle has plenty left to achieve internationally before considering a permanent move to Hong Kong, but would welcome him back in the future.

“He's got to ride probably another 100 Classics before he comes here, I'd say.

“I wish him the best and hopefully he'll make Hong Kong his home at a later stage.”

Pejibaye had earlier opened Fownes' account, making it two wins from as many starts since returning from knee surgery.

Apprentice Ellis Wong Chi-wang sent the five-year-old forward from barrier 10 before holding off Central Bank by half a length over 1,200 meters on the all-weather track.

Pejibaye makes it back-to-back wins for Fownes. Sing Tao.

“Again, thank you to the Jockey Club vets for doing the knee surgery. To come back from that and have two starts for two wins, we're all very excited and very happy,” Fownes said.