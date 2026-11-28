David Hayes didn't mind seeing Ka Ying Rising win last Sunday's Jockey Club Sprint almost two seconds outside his Sha Tin record. "The mid-race tempo wasn't particularly fast, which I'm really happy with because I didn't want him running a track record as a lead-up race," the trainer said.

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This from the trainer who, before February's Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup, told Zac Purton to break the track record. In hindsight, did team Ka Ying Rising err by breaking the clock first-up in the Chief Executive's Cup?

The first-up aspect is important. Ka Ying Rising carried top weight of 135 pounds, conceded 20 pounds to each of his five rivals and clocked a blistering 1:06.11, winning by nearly eight lengths on a fast track that produced three class records on the day, in the heat of one of Hong Kong's warmest Septembers. His world rating rose to 135, the highest ever given to a sprinter, and within two hours he was in quarantine for Sydney.

Australian form students have a name for what can follow: second-up syndrome. The theory goes that a horse producing a big new peak is likely to regress next time, and American speed-figure pioneer Len Ragozin singled out sprinters, on-pace runners and horses making a big jump as the likeliest candidates. A peak run first-up adds to the risk. Ka Ying Rising ticked every box.

And where was he going second-up? To the richest sprint race in the world, more than 7,000 kilometers from home, after a flight and two weeks in quarantine, at a track where he had already performed ever-so-slightly below his best. After winning the 2025 Everest, Purton said: "I don't think we saw him at his best today but even though he wasn't at his best he's still good enough." This year, caught wide from barrier 11, he was narrowly beaten by Tempted.

Hayes puts the defeat down to stargazing at Randwick. But what if the Chief Executive's Cup was as good as we will ever see Ka Ying Rising? Perhaps the peak precipitated the trough.

Black Caviar peaked at five on 132 and Battaash at five on 126, yet both were rated within three pounds of those marks the following year and remained their region's best sprinters. The other side of the hill can still be pretty dominant.

Ka Ying Rising is already a remarkable horse in terms of longevity. Sprinters' careers aren't as long as people might think. We tend to think of staying races as the more grueling tests of a thoroughbred but consider the forces exerted in a sprint. Among Hong Kong's Horses of the Year since 2000, the sprinters averaged about 30 starts, while the milers and middle-distance horses averaged about 36.

A University of Sydney study of more than 115,000 Australian thoroughbreds over a decade found a horse's risk of retirement fell as its average race distance rose.

There might be another good reason for Hayes to have a crack at the Champions Mile. "If he's dominating the 1400 division, track record, three years in a row, then instead of going back 200 meters, you go up 200," he said. The Sha Tin mile is flat, with a long and sometimes leisurely run to the first turn, and Ka Ying Rising has already won two Queen's Silver Jubilee Cups. Perhaps stepping up in trip could help keep the champion around a little longer.