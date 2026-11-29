Horse to follow: Speedy Power

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speedy Power has now won twice for James Cummings, and the first-season trainer believes the four-year-old has more to offer as he learns his trade.

“He's really coming along the right way. He proved that he was too good for them two starts ago in the Class Four that he won, but he did learn something last time. I like that he's just improved bit by bit every run,” Cummings said.

“I love the way that he went about it this afternoon. He's giving me the sense of a horse that's on the upward spiral.”

Cummings has resisted stepping Speedy Power up in distance while he is still developing his racecraft, but Sunday's win may have changed his thinking.

“I've been reticent to extend the horse in distance so far because I can see, to my eye, he's still learning a lot and he's been on a really steep learning curve.

“It's acceptable to me now to consider a step up in distance, but I will give that some thought.”

Training performance of the day: Jamie Richards

Jamie Richards had seen more than enough of the runner-up stall lately, but it was eight-year-old Samarkand, himself 375 days without a victory, who finally brought the trainer back to the winner's circle at Sha Tin.

Drawn out in barrier 13, the veteran had plenty to overcome, but Dylan Browne McMonagle made light work of the draw.

“Jeez, he's a tough old horse and Dylan rode him really well. He got him across and controlled the speed,” Richards said.

“First time with the blinkers on and down in class, it was a nice recipe.”

Jamie Richards and assistant trainer Ben So after Samarkand's victory. Sing Tao.

Richards had gone 33 runners without a winner since Storming Dragon's success on November 4 through Wednesday's meeting, suffering five second-place finishes along the way. Samarkand's return to winning form provided some overdue relief for both horse and trainer.

“The blinkers going on, obviously he's an eight-year-old now and he's done a wonderful job. It's good to see him back in the winner's circle and he's always dangerous off this rating.”

Ride of the day: Nichola Yuen Hang-yiu

Nichola Yuen Hang-yiu showed a good understanding of how Sha Tin's straight course has been playing lately, making the most of barrier one to guide Jumbo Treasure to a surprise Class 2 victory over 1,000 meters.

The traditional advantage of racing against the outside rail has been less apparent in recent meetings, as more winners have emerged down the middle of the track, and Yuen judged her ride to perfection aboard the six-year-old.

Jumbo Treasure scored by 1¼ lengths, giving Yuen and trainer Cody Mo Wai-kit their first winner together from eight attempts.

Nichola Yuen rated Jumbo Treasure a treat in the straight-course sprint. Sing Tao.

"Happy with the ride," Mo said.

The trainer had not originally planned to run Jumbo Treasure until later in December.

"I asked the Conghua staff, and they said the horse was fresh and it was good to run him. There were two options. One was to give him a trial and the other was to give him a race, so I thought, ‘let me try’."