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RACING
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HONG KONG RACING

Docklands brings international interest back to Jockey Club meeting

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Docklands will return to Hong Kong in the Jockey Club Cup on November 22. HKJC
Docklands will return to Hong Kong in the Jockey Club Cup on November 22. HKJC

Not since 2014 has an overseas-trained horse contested Hong Kong's Jockey Club meeting, but that is set to change when Royal Ascot winner Docklands lines up in the Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup at Sha Tin on November 22.

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The last two visitors were Singapore's Spalato and Japan's Hana's Goal, who used the November meeting to prepare for the Hong Kong International Races the following month.

Neither made much impression. Spalato finished 13th of 14 behind Peniaphobia in the Jockey Club Sprint, while Hana's Goal was ninth of 10 behind Able Friend in the Jockey Club Mile.

Neither contested the 2,000-meter Cup, which Docklands would become the first overseas-trained horse to tackle.

The Harry Eustace-trained six-year-old is no stranger to Sha Tin, having raced there three times, most recently finishing third behind My Wish in April's Champions Mile.

Among his nine potential local rivals are Voyage Bubble, who has beaten Docklands in the past two Hong Kong Miles, former Derby winner Massive Sovereign and Numbers.

Docklands' Jockey Club Cup appearance will serve as preparation for the December 13 Hong Kong International Races, where he holds entries for both the Hong Kong Cup and Hong Kong Mile.

 

中銀香港馬會盃
THE BOCHK JOCKEY CLUB CUP
（二級賽 － 港幣五百三十五萬）
(GROUP 2 – HK$5,350,000)
二○○○米 – 沙田 – 草地跑道 – 二○二六年十一月二十二日（星期日）
2000 Metres – Sha Tin – Turf – Sunday 22 November 2026
（只限三歲及以上之馬匹參賽）
(For 3 year olds and upwards)
香港馬匹報名名單
HONG KONG ENTRIES

馬名Horse

烙印編號 Brand No

練馬師Trainer
安騁ENSUED

H452

蔡約翰J Size
君子傳承GENTLEMEN LEGACY

K385

告東尼A S Cruz
嘉應傳承KA YING GENERATION

J075

伍鵬志P C Ng
大至尊MASSIVE SOVEREIGN

J208

羅富全F C Lor
數字天文NUMBERS

L080

羅富全F C Lor
浪漫戰神ROMANTIC THOR

K012

沈集成C S Shum
銀亮奔騰SILVERY BREEZE

K057

游達榮D Eustace
遨遊氣泡VOYAGE BUBBLE

E436

姚本輝P F Yiu
天將龍駒WINNING WING

K129

呂健威K W Lui

 (報名馬匹Entries 9)

海外馬匹報名名單
OVERSEAS ENTRY

馬名Horse練馬師Trainer
港邊小區DOCKLANDS游孝廉H Eustace

 

中銀香港私人銀行馬會短途錦標
THE BOCHK PRIVATE BANKING JOCKEY CLUB SPRINT
（二級賽 － 港幣五百三十五萬）
(GROUP 2 – HK$5,350,000)
一二○○米 – 沙田 – 草地跑道 – 二○二年十一月二十二日（星期日）
1200 Metres Sha Tin Turf – Sunday 22 November 2026
（只限三歲及以上之馬匹參賽）
(For 3 year olds and upwards)
香港馬匹報名名單
HONG KONG ENTRIES

馬名Horse

烙印編號 Brand No

練馬師Trainer
天天同樂BOTTOMUPTOGETHER

J316

羅富全F C Lor
翠紅CRIMSON FLASH

K173

廖康銘M Newnham
嘉應奇兵KA YING ATTACK

J391

賀賢D J Hall
嘉應高昇KA YING RISING

J062

大衛希斯D A Hayes
精算暴雪RAGING BLIZZARD

H368

蔡約翰J Size
昇瀧駒SING DRAGON

J141

蘇偉賢W Y So
好友心得TOMODACHI KOKOROE

H303

大衛希斯D A Hayes

 

中銀香港「私人財富」馬會一哩錦標
THE BOCHK PRIVATE WEALTH JOCKEY CLUB MILE
（二級賽 － 港幣五百三十五萬）
(GROUP 2 – HK$5,350,000)
一六○○米 – 沙田 – 草地跑道 – 二○二六年十一月二十二日（星期日）
1600 Metres Sha Tin Turf – Sunday 22 November 2026
（只限三歲及以上之馬匹參賽）
(For 3 year olds and upwards)
香港馬匹報名名單
HONG KONG ENTRIES

馬名Horse

烙印編號 Brand No

練馬師Trainer
美麗同享BEAUTY JOY

E058

告東尼A S Cruz
合夥奔馳COPARTNER PRANCE

H408

呂健威K W Lui
錶之銀河GALAXY PATCH

H399

桂福特B Crawford
驕陽明駒HELIOS EXPRESS

H302

蔡約翰J Size
光年魅力LIGHT YEARS CHARM

K130

游達榮D Eustace
小鳥天堂LITTLE PARADISE

K246

沈集成C S Shum
祝願MY WISH

J256

廖康銘M Newnham
手機錶霸PATCH OF THETA

H485

呂健威K W Lui
球星RUBYLOT

H412

大衛希斯D A Hayes
紫荊盛勢STORMY GROVE

K478

羅富全F C Lor

 

HKIR DOCKLANDS JOCKEY CLUB CUP. SHA TIN HONG KONG RACING KA YING RISING MY WISH

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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