Docklands brings international interest back to Jockey Club meeting

Not since 2014 has an overseas-trained horse contested Hong Kong's Jockey Club meeting, but that is set to change when Royal Ascot winner Docklands lines up in the Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup at Sha Tin on November 22.
The last two visitors were Singapore's Spalato and Japan's Hana's Goal, who used the November meeting to prepare for the Hong Kong International Races the following month.
Neither made much impression. Spalato finished 13th of 14 behind Peniaphobia in the Jockey Club Sprint, while Hana's Goal was ninth of 10 behind Able Friend in the Jockey Club Mile.
Neither contested the 2,000-meter Cup, which Docklands would become the first overseas-trained horse to tackle.
The Harry Eustace-trained six-year-old is no stranger to Sha Tin, having raced there three times, most recently finishing third behind My Wish in April's Champions Mile.
Among his nine potential local rivals are Voyage Bubble, who has beaten Docklands in the past two Hong Kong Miles, former Derby winner Massive Sovereign and Numbers.
Docklands' Jockey Club Cup appearance will serve as preparation for the December 13 Hong Kong International Races, where he holds entries for both the Hong Kong Cup and Hong Kong Mile.
中銀香港馬會盃
THE BOCHK JOCKEY CLUB CUP
（二級賽 － 港幣五百三十五萬）
(GROUP 2 – HK$5,350,000)
二○○○米 – 沙田 – 草地跑道 – 二○二六年十一月二十二日（星期日）
2000 Metres – Sha Tin – Turf – Sunday 22 November 2026
（只限三歲及以上之馬匹參賽）
(For 3 year olds and upwards)
香港馬匹報名名單
HONG KONG ENTRIES
|馬名
|Horse
|
烙印編號 Brand No
|練馬師
|Trainer
|安騁
|ENSUED
|
H452
|蔡約翰
|J Size
|君子傳承
|GENTLEMEN LEGACY
|
K385
|告東尼
|A S Cruz
|嘉應傳承
|KA YING GENERATION
|
J075
|伍鵬志
|P C Ng
|大至尊
|MASSIVE SOVEREIGN
|
J208
|羅富全
|F C Lor
|數字天文
|NUMBERS
|
L080
|羅富全
|F C Lor
|浪漫戰神
|ROMANTIC THOR
|
K012
|沈集成
|C S Shum
|銀亮奔騰
|SILVERY BREEZE
|
K057
|游達榮
|D Eustace
|遨遊氣泡
|VOYAGE BUBBLE
|
E436
|姚本輝
|P F Yiu
|天將龍駒
|WINNING WING
|
K129
|呂健威
|K W Lui
(報名馬匹Entries 9)
海外馬匹報名名單
OVERSEAS ENTRY
|馬名
|Horse
|練馬師
|Trainer
|港邊小區
|DOCKLANDS
|游孝廉
|H Eustace
中銀香港私人銀行馬會短途錦標
THE BOCHK PRIVATE BANKING JOCKEY CLUB SPRINT
（二級賽 － 港幣五百三十五萬）
(GROUP 2 – HK$5,350,000)
一二○○米 – 沙田 – 草地跑道 – 二○二六年十一月二十二日（星期日）
1200 Metres – Sha Tin – Turf – Sunday 22 November 2026
（只限三歲及以上之馬匹參賽）
(For 3 year olds and upwards)
香港馬匹報名名單
HONG KONG ENTRIES
|馬名
|Horse
|
烙印編號 Brand No
|練馬師
|Trainer
|天天同樂
|BOTTOMUPTOGETHER
|
J316
|羅富全
|F C Lor
|翠紅
|CRIMSON FLASH
|
K173
|廖康銘
|M Newnham
|嘉應奇兵
|KA YING ATTACK
|
J391
|賀賢
|D J Hall
|嘉應高昇
|KA YING RISING
|
J062
|大衛希斯
|D A Hayes
|精算暴雪
|RAGING BLIZZARD
|
H368
|蔡約翰
|J Size
|昇瀧駒
|SING DRAGON
|
J141
|蘇偉賢
|W Y So
|好友心得
|TOMODACHI KOKOROE
|
H303
|大衛希斯
|D A Hayes
中銀香港「私人財富」馬會一哩錦標
THE BOCHK PRIVATE WEALTH JOCKEY CLUB MILE
（二級賽 － 港幣五百三十五萬）
(GROUP 2 – HK$5,350,000)
一六○○米 – 沙田 – 草地跑道 – 二○二六年十一月二十二日（星期日）
1600 Metres – Sha Tin – Turf – Sunday 22 November 2026
（只限三歲及以上之馬匹參賽）
(For 3 year olds and upwards)
香港馬匹報名名單
HONG KONG ENTRIES
|馬名
|Horse
|
烙印編號 Brand No
|練馬師
|Trainer
|美麗同享
|BEAUTY JOY
|
E058
|告東尼
|A S Cruz
|合夥奔馳
|COPARTNER PRANCE
|
H408
|呂健威
|K W Lui
|錶之銀河
|GALAXY PATCH
|
H399
|桂福特
|B Crawford
|驕陽明駒
|HELIOS EXPRESS
|
H302
|蔡約翰
|J Size
|光年魅力
|LIGHT YEARS CHARM
|
K130
|游達榮
|D Eustace
|小鳥天堂
|LITTLE PARADISE
|
K246
|沈集成
|C S Shum
|祝願
|MY WISH
|
J256
|廖康銘
|M Newnham
|手機錶霸
|PATCH OF THETA
|
H485
|呂健威
|K W Lui
|球星
|RUBYLOT
|
H412
|大衛希斯
|D A Hayes
|紫荊盛勢
|STORMY GROVE
|
K478
|羅富全
|F C Lor