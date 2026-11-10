Docklands brings international interest back to Jockey Club meeting

Not since 2014 has an overseas-trained horse contested Hong Kong's Jockey Club meeting, but that is set to change when Royal Ascot winner Docklands lines up in the Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup at Sha Tin on November 22.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The last two visitors were Singapore's Spalato and Japan's Hana's Goal, who used the November meeting to prepare for the Hong Kong International Races the following month.

Neither made much impression. Spalato finished 13th of 14 behind Peniaphobia in the Jockey Club Sprint, while Hana's Goal was ninth of 10 behind Able Friend in the Jockey Club Mile.

Neither contested the 2,000-meter Cup, which Docklands would become the first overseas-trained horse to tackle.

The Harry Eustace-trained six-year-old is no stranger to Sha Tin, having raced there three times, most recently finishing third behind My Wish in April's Champions Mile.

Among his nine potential local rivals are Voyage Bubble, who has beaten Docklands in the past two Hong Kong Miles, former Derby winner Massive Sovereign and Numbers.

Docklands' Jockey Club Cup appearance will serve as preparation for the December 13 Hong Kong International Races, where he holds entries for both the Hong Kong Cup and Hong Kong Mile.

中銀香港馬會盃

THE BOCHK JOCKEY CLUB CUP

（二級賽 － 港幣五百三十五萬）

(GROUP 2 – HK$5,350,000)

二○○○米 – 沙田 – 草地跑道 – 二○二六年十一月二十二日（星期日）

2000 Metres – Sha Tin – Turf – Sunday 22 November 2026

（只限三歲及以上之馬匹參賽）

(For 3 year olds and upwards)

香港馬匹報名名單

HONG KONG ENTRIES

馬名 Horse 烙印編號 Brand No 練馬師 Trainer 安騁 ENSUED H452 蔡約翰 J Size 君子傳承 GENTLEMEN LEGACY K385 告東尼 A S Cruz 嘉應傳承 KA YING GENERATION J075 伍鵬志 P C Ng 大至尊 MASSIVE SOVEREIGN J208 羅富全 F C Lor 數字天文 NUMBERS L080 羅富全 F C Lor 浪漫戰神 ROMANTIC THOR K012 沈集成 C S Shum 銀亮奔騰 SILVERY BREEZE K057 游達榮 D Eustace 遨遊氣泡 VOYAGE BUBBLE E436 姚本輝 P F Yiu 天將龍駒 WINNING WING K129 呂健威 K W Lui

(報名馬匹Entries 9)

海外馬匹報名名單

OVERSEAS ENTRY

馬名 Horse 練馬師 Trainer 港邊小區 DOCKLANDS 游孝廉 H Eustace

中銀香港私人銀行馬會短途錦標

THE BOCHK PRIVATE BANKING JOCKEY CLUB SPRINT

（二級賽 － 港幣五百三十五萬）

(GROUP 2 – HK$5,350,000)

一二○○米 – 沙田 – 草地跑道 – 二○二六年十一月二十二日（星期日）

1200 Metres – Sha Tin – Turf – Sunday 22 November 2026

（只限三歲及以上之馬匹參賽）

(For 3 year olds and upwards)

香港馬匹報名名單

HONG KONG ENTRIES

馬名 Horse 烙印編號 Brand No 練馬師 Trainer 天天同樂 BOTTOMUPTOGETHER J316 羅富全 F C Lor 翠紅 CRIMSON FLASH K173 廖康銘 M Newnham 嘉應奇兵 KA YING ATTACK J391 賀賢 D J Hall 嘉應高昇 KA YING RISING J062 大衛希斯 D A Hayes 精算暴雪 RAGING BLIZZARD H368 蔡約翰 J Size 昇瀧駒 SING DRAGON J141 蘇偉賢 W Y So 好友心得 TOMODACHI KOKOROE H303 大衛希斯 D A Hayes

中銀香港「私人財富」馬會一哩錦標

THE BOCHK PRIVATE WEALTH JOCKEY CLUB MILE

（二級賽 － 港幣五百三十五萬）

(GROUP 2 – HK$5,350,000)

一六○○米 – 沙田 – 草地跑道 – 二○二六年十一月二十二日（星期日）

1600 Metres – Sha Tin – Turf – Sunday 22 November 2026

（只限三歲及以上之馬匹參賽）

(For 3 year olds and upwards)

香港馬匹報名名單

HONG KONG ENTRIES