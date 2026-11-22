Erdenali became the first overseas-trained winner of the G1 Mile Championship (1,600m) at Kyoto on Sunday, giving French trainer Francis-Henri Graffard another historic win in Japan a week before Calandagan defends his G1 Japan Cup (2,400m) title.

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The three-year-old beat Embroidery by three-quarters of a length under jockey Mickael Barzalona, as favorite Star Anise finished a neck away in third. Thirteen overseas challenges for the race had failed before him.

"I'm very, very happy for the whole team back in Chantilly," Graffard said. "It was a big challenge and required a lot of work, so we couldn't be happier. We had the best result possible, and it was a very difficult race to win."

Erdenali was slow to start from gate 1, but Barzalona kept him on the rail behind Embroidery and found a gap on the inside early in the straight. He took the lead 100 meters from the line and won in 1:31.8.

"We needed a bit of luck to find a gap, but everything came together on the inside at the beginning of the straight," Barzalona said. "Once he found his rhythm, he really picked up and went on to win quite easily in the end."

"He's a top-class horse with a very good temperament and a big engine," he said.

The win was Erdenali's fifth from six starts and his second at Group 1 level after the G1 Prix du Moulin de Longchamp (1,600m) in September. Rodeo Drive, the second favorite under Joao Moreira, finished seventh.

Graffard, Barzalona and the Aga Khan Studs won last year's Japan Cup with Calandagan, the first overseas-trained winner of that race in 20 years.

Erdenali holds an entry for the G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin on December 13, and a decision is expected within days.

"He's been invited to the Hong Kong Mile and we need to make a decision probably within the next day as to whether he goes back to France or continues on to Hong Kong," Aga Khan Studs representative Nemone Routh said.

"He has the option of going to Hong Kong, but we will make that decision based on the horse himself and how he's doing," Graffard said.

Barzalona is already due in Hong Kong for the LONGINES International Jockeys' Championship at Happy Valley on December 9.

Graffard now turns to the Japan Cup at Tokyo on Sunday, November 29, where Calandagan and stablemate Goliath are among six overseas runners.

Calandagan cantered one lap of the dirt course at Tokyo on Sunday under rider Jeremy Lobel.

"It was his first time out on the course, he did a slow canter and he was very good," Lobel said. "There's no change in his weight. He's eating and drinking well and is happy.

"I haven't spoken with the trainer yet but after today's slow canter, we might return to his regular routine tomorrow and ask him to do more. The trainer should be here on Tuesday and the horse might gallop on Wednesday or Thursday, but it's not finalized yet."