World Racing Weekly puts the focus on Erdenali’s attempt to end Japan’s tight grip on the Mile Championship

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There are no easy Group 1 races in Japan, not for any horse flying in and trying to plunder the Japan Racing Association’s (JRA) rich spoils. It’s been this way for the best part of this century, and it’s only got tougher as the decades have passed, but that hasn’t discouraged France’s still-burgeoning champion trainer Francis-Henri Graffard.

Emboldened, perhaps, by his team’s execution of Calandagan’s G1 Japan Cup win last year – the first foreign success in that race for 20 years – Graffard has turned his sights on arguably an even harder task, winning the G1 Mile Championship with the lightly-raced three–year-old Erdenali.

No horse has ever done this before: fly into Japan, head to Kyoto and win the great late-season mile feature. It’s about as hard a task for a foreign raider as there is on the JRA calendar – no one has even attempted the Arima Kinen, though Graffard’s Goliath might this year – but the trainer and the Aga Khan Studs team has shown in the past year that they’re up for the sport and this challenge presents as a tantalizing aperitif before Calandagan defends his Japan Cup crown a week later.

It’s good money, too, with a prize pot of about US$2.4 million, with ¥180 million (US$1.13 million) going to the winner. The JRA announced just this week that the winner’s purse will climb to ¥200 million (US$1.25 million) next year.

Erdenali is about to become the twelfth overseas horse to contest the Mile Championship, and the 14th foreign attempt to win it going back to 2003 when Special Kaldoun was 9th and Tout Seul 16th. This is a race that has been won by some of Japan’s greats including Oguri Cap, Taiki Shuttle, Maurice and Gran Alegria, but it’s one the Europeans have never been able to crack and gave up on for 13 years before Charyn’s solid fifth in 2024.

Charyn was a seasoned four-year-old with 18 races and three Group 1 wins under his belt. Erdenali has raced five times, all since late March, for four wins including his impressive maiden Group 1 score in the Prix du Moulin last time. But Graffard is pleased with the gelding who he says lost some weight in travel but has eaten up and put it back on.

“We decided to enter Erdenali in the Mile Championship because the 1600-metre distance and the fast pace should suit him well, and I believe this race will be a significant challenge in his career,” Graffard said on Wednesday morning, noting that the pace in the Moulin had enabled the gelding to produce “a magnificent finishing kick” in course record time at Longchamp.

“He was very difficult to handle when he was young,” he continued, “but over the past year, he has matured enough to overcome the disadvantage of his small frame.”

Erdenali galloped six furlongs of the Kyoto turf Wednesday under work rider Nicolas Larenaudie.

“I’m satisfied with this morning’s workout. He accelerated in good rhythm down the stretch, and his breathing recovered quickly afterward,” Graffard said. “The turf course at Kyoto Racecourse is different from that at Longchamp, but I’m not concerned. The shorter homestretch at Kyoto probably won’t be much of an issue for him either. However, the race will likely require careful race tactics, and with such a large field, a bit of luck may also be needed.”

EMBROIDERY, CHRISTOPHE LEMAIRE / G1 Victoria Mile // Tokyo /// 2026 //// Photo by Shuhei Okada

You can bank on that. The Mile Championship is a tricky contest to navigate and finding a run is not always straightforward. And that field of 18 features likely favorite Embroidery, who hasn’t been seen since wrapping up her two-win spring campaign in the G1 Victoria Mile; then there’s Admire Zoom with Yutaka Take aiming for another Group 1 win; the dazzling three-year-old filly Star Anise; and the exciting three-year-old colt Rodeo Drive who is three from five and won the G1 NHK Mile Cup back in May.

‘Magic Man’ Joao Moreira will mark the first weekend of his latest short JRA license with the ride on Rodeo Drive. The Brazilian will be in Japan through December 6. Meanwhile France’s champion Cristian Demuro will partner the talented World’s End, a dead-heat second in the late spring equivalent race, the G1 Yasuda Kinen, then second again last time in the G1 Sprinters Stakes at 1200m.

And if that’s not enough depth of quality for you, there’s also the evergreen grey Gaia Force, the other horse in the Yasuda Kinen dead heat for second, and Sixpence, the Yasuda Kinen winner, who went to France late summer but was only 10th in the G1 Prix Jacques le Marois.

This race is often a good pointer to Hong Kong’s big races on December 13, too. Maurice won this and then the G1 Hong Kong Mile in 2015 and plenty of others have competed in both contests down the years.

Last year’s winner Jantar Mantar has twice travelled to Hong Kong, albeit failing on both occasions, while Docklands ran 9th at Kyoto last year before finishing 4th in the Hong Kong Mile at Sha Tin.

Erdenali holds an entry for the Hong Kong Mile this time, as do Embroidery, Star Anise, Admire Zoom, Sixpence and World’s End out of this Mile Championship field, while Embroidery and Admire Zoom are also entered in the G1 Hong Kong Cup over 2000m.

But first comes Kyoto where Graffard’s aim is defying the difficulties and making history with Erdenali.

This Week In Horse Racing History

The phenomenal Northern Dancer died on November 16, 1990 at age 29 at Windfields Farm. He was the first Canadian-bred to win the Kentucky Derby and became one of the most influential stallions in history, siring champions and breed shapers like Sadler’s Wells, Nijinsky, Danzig, Storm Bird, Nureyev, The Minstrel, Lyphard and Vice Regent.

November 16 was also the day five-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Bobby Frankel passed away in 2009 at age 68. He trained star gallopers such as Ghostzapper, Medaglia D’Oro, and Empire Maker, once holding the record for the most Grade 1 wins in a year at 25.

Eddie Arcaro had the last ride of his career on November 18, 1961. The hall of famer rode Endymion to third at Pimlico, retiring with a record at the time of US30,039,543 in purse money.

Global Blackbook

Bob Baffert has a mighty record in the Listed Bob Hope Stakes and last weekend he won the race for the eighth time since it moved to Del Mar in 2014, this time with Omaha Beach colt Kivo, who is this week’s Blackbooker.

The juvenile is in good company. Baffer’s Nysos won the same race three years ago, at his second start, then went on to win the G1 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and the G1 Metropolitan Handicap and was second in the G1 Saudi Cup. The hope in the Baffert barn must be that Kivo fits a similar profile in terms of progression to the high grades.

Kivo debuted in September at Del Mar over a mile on turf, when fifth behind subsequent G3 Zuma Beach Stakes second Maxify. Next up he was at Santa Anita, switched to dirt and six furlongs and he broke his maiden with a two and a quarter-length win.

And so, to the Bob Hope where Kivo was back at Del Mar, racing seven furlongs on dirt. Emisael Jaramillo took an outside line and the colt galloped home three and a quarter lengths ahead of the second, High Pronto.

That gives Kivo plenty still to find with Baffert’s standout Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Hughes, but at start three, there should be plenty of improvement still in the tank. There was even post-race talk about the Kentucky Derby road.

What’s Coming Up

Winterbottom Stakes Day

Ascot, Australia, November 28

The focus shifts from the Melbourne and Sydney spring to Ascot in Perth, Western Australia, for the G1 Winterbottom Stakes. The weight-for-age 1200m contest is worth A1.5 million. Libertad won last year in a thriller, defeating the two-time winner Overpass in a battle to the line. Looking toward this year’s race, Oscar’s Fortune won the G3 Colonel Reeves Stakes last time, a key lead-up to the Winterbottom.

Summer Cup Day

Turffontein, South Africa, November 28

Mocha Blend won last year’s G1 Summer Cup from barrier 13, landing the 2000m contest by half a length from Olivia’s Way, and was among the 20 horses declared for the race on November 17. She has drawn the 13 gate again. Also in the line-up is King Pelles, second over a mile at Greyville recently, one place ahead of Gladatorian who won the G2 Spring Challenge over 1450m the time before and will carry top-weight of 60kg.

This article first appeared in Idol Horse as "Erdenali aims to break Japan’s hold on the Mile Championship".