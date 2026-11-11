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RACING
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HONG KONG RACING

Badel makes Whyte sweat before Cheerful Wongchoy delivers

HONG KONG RACING
21 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

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Alexi Badel rated Cheerful Wogchoy to perfection from the front as the Douglas Whyte-trained gelding secured back-to-back wins at Happy Valley. Sing Tao.
Alexi Badel rated Cheerful Wogchoy to perfection from the front as the Douglas Whyte-trained gelding secured back-to-back wins at Happy Valley. Sing Tao.

Alexis Badel’s front-running ride on Cheerful Wongchoy earned plaudits — eventually — but trainer Douglas Whyte admitted there were some worrying moments at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

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Cheerful Wongchoy led all the way in the Class 4 1650m and beat Flying Boom (Karis Teetan) by three-quarters of a length to follow up his Class 5 win over course and distance last month.

The Frenchman jumped cleanly from barrier one and set up the race by doing just enough to hold the lead through the first turn.

“I was surprised nobody challenged him early, in the first 100 or 200 metres,” Whyte said. “Once he got two or three lengths in front, they were always going to leave him alone. Probably a good tactical ride by Alexis.”

Badel lifted the tempo down the back straight, where Cheerful Wongchoy ran 23.29 seconds between the 1200m and 800m to open a break of more than four lengths.

Whyte reshaped how the Valley is ridden during 13 straight jockeys’ championships, but watching from the stands as a trainer carries its own pressure.

“I was a little bit concerned when he was going around at the 1000m. I thought he was running a little bit too freely, but he clearly knew what he had underneath him, and he said he was very relaxed,” Whyte said.

Badel gave the gelding a breather approaching the turn, then kicked again in the straight to hold off Flying Boom, who was still last at the 400m.

Topweight Ace (Jerry Chau) ran third, just ahead of favorite Amazing Gaze (Zac Purton), and less than a length covered the first four.

“I was concerned, but when he turned for home and kicked again, I knew we were in business,” Whyte said. “He really lengthened, and he did a good job.

“But yeah, when he was running inside standard time, I thought he might soften up the last bit, but he was really strong.”

Cheerful Wongchoy reached the 800m in 51.40 seconds, two-tenths inside standard, and still closed his final 400m in 24.21.

Whyte inherited the five-year-old in the off-season after a zero-from-six stint for Pierre Ng Pang-chi and thinks the horse has found his level.

“I believe he’s a Class 4 horse. I never thought he was Class 5,” he said. “He had a nice galloping weight tonight, and I thought the horse had improved. He certainly showed that tonight.”

Douglas Whyte Cheerful Wongchoy Alexis Badel Happy Valley HKJC Hong Kong Racing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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