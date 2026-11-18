Better And Better had won only one of his 19 starts but kept drawing money on the tote, and the Frankie Lor-trained five-year-old rewarded that loyalty at Happy Valley last night, coming from second-last to win the Class 4 Ngong Ping Handicap (1,200m).

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Before last night, he had started at 3.7 or shorter six times without winning, including a 12th placing at 1.9 at Sha Tin on New Year’s Day. His lone victory came at 4.9 at Sha Tin in March.

“I don’t know why,” Lor said when asked about the steady support for the horse. “You see, I have a few horses that always drop in price.”

Sent out at 5.9 from barrier 11, Better and Better settled near the tail under Alexis Badel before finishing strongly to run down favorite Never Settle and win by a length. Outsider Show Me Your Love was a quarter-length away third.

“You can see he has morning speed, but in a race he needs really good timing because his dash is not that long,” Lor said. “I think the jockey did quite well. He timed the race well.”

Trainer Frankie Lor said Better And Better will stick to the city circuit moving forward. Sing Tao.

It was his first run at the Valley since he finished ninth in July last year, and Lor brought him back for the city track’s short straight.

“It’s been a long time since he raced at Happy Valley, so I’ve brought him back here,” he said. “Hopefully he can sprint like he did at Sha Tin, where he also has a short sprint. We need to wait, wait, wait and then sprint.”

Lor plans to keep Better and Better at Happy Valley, saying: “For me, it looks easier than Sha Tin.”

Lor has a big Sunday ahead at the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Raceday, running Numbers and Massive Sovereign in the Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2,000m), Stormy Grove in the Group 2 BOCHK Private Wealth Jockey Club Mile (1,600m) and Bottomuptogether in the Group 2 BOCHK Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint (1,200m).