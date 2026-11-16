Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, November 18

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Happy Valley race meeting on Wednesday, November 18.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Race Meeting: 18/11/2026 Happy Valley - Turf "C" Course - Worked Back

Race 1 – CHEUNG SHA HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

18:40 | 2200m | HKD $875,000

#1 Star Brose gets conditions to suit back at Happy Valley and stepping up to 2,200m after two encouraging runs since returning to Class 5, where his lone career win came. The move from barrier 14 last time into barrier 5 today also helps his cause. #5 Ocean Impact arrives off back-to-back fast-finishing fifths from wide draws over 1,800m and looks ready to settle closer from barrier 4 today, which should enhance his chances despite being unproven at the trip. #12 Perfect Pairing comes into this off three solid efforts, never beaten more than two and a half lengths, all over 1,800m, and the step up to 2,200m should hold no fears. #3 Massive Glory should map well from barrier 3 on his first look at Happy Valley, and Jerry Chau staying aboard adds to the appeal.

Race 2 – FAN LAU HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

19:10 | 1000m | HKD $875,000

#1 Golden Friendship ran a fair fourth on his return to Class 5 last time and there was merit in the effort, sticking on best of the on-pace runners in a true run race. Jerry Chau replaces Zac Purton today, which adds some interest. #2 Mapogo has largely disappointed through nine starts, including three defeats as favorite, but Zac Purton now gets his turn. From barrier 1 he should be able to give the four-year-old every chance with a well-rated ride. #9 Always Fluke is on the quick back-up after consecutive thirds and continues to knock on the door despite having gone 1,151 days without a win. He does not win out of turn, with one victory but nine placings, although his recent consistency keeps him in the mix. #5 Always My Folks gets barrier 2 and Nichola Yuen aboard after finishing second last start, when he was held up late. He gets the chance to go one better.

Race 3 – NGONG PING HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#8 Never Settle endured a poor trip first-up at Sha Tin but still closed into fourth once clear. That was his first run since February and a promising return, while the switch back to Happy Valley, where he has previously placed on two occasions, is another positive. #6 Gallant Triumph debuts for James Cummings after trialing like an early winner, leading throughout in all three heats. Barrier 2 gives him every chance, although winning first-up at Happy Valley is never easy. #1 Super Sixty raced wide without cover last time but should get a much kinder run from barrier 5 today. #5 Agent can take a step forward from his debut seventh after enduring a less-than-ideal trip, and barrier 1 at Happy Valley gives him a much better set-up.

Race 4 – MUI WO HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:10 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#9 Gazely has drawn no better than barrier 10 in his past four starts and has finished runner-up twice during that stretch. Last time from barrier 12 he was eased back, encountered trouble in the run and still finished nicely into sixth, not beaten far. Barrier 5 today is the upgrade he has been crying out for. #1 Super Unicorn returns to Class 4, where he is best performed, and reunites with Zac Purton, which augurs well. His 12th at Sha Tin last time carried more merit than the result suggests, but Happy Valley, a break between runs and a nice trial all offer encouragement. #7 Joy Together has been denied a decent draw in both runs this season, so coming to Happy Valley for the first time from barrier 2 is a positive. Jerry Chau sticking with him also intrigues, and he remains open to improvement. #4 Well Enough comes out of a slowly run race where his fourth was better than it reads.

Race 5 – NGONG PING HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 King Lotus is a two-time winner from four starts in Class 4 and returns to the grade for the first time since winning there in September last year. Zac Purton takes the ride for the first time from barrier 1. He will be hard to beat. #12 Word Of Kindness is an interesting stable switcher from Danny Shum to Me Tsui and trialed nicely the other day, showing clear improvement. #5 Falcon Hunter was heavily backed and duly saluted last start for James Cummings in Class 5 from barrier 1. The rise back into Class 4 is not the concern, but barrier 10 makes his map trickier. #7 Spicy Bonus has raced only three times and showed improvement last start on his first outing for David Eustace. He can take another step forward second-up for the stable after trialing better since that effort.

Race 6 – PUI O HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:10 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Georgian Sigma has been a model of consistency in 11 starts, recording a win and eight placings, and more often than not has had to do it the hard way from wide draws. Zac Purton takes over today and barrier 1 gives him every chance. #7 Country Pride had every chance from barrier 2 last week but could only manage second, beaten two lengths. It was a good run, but there were no excuses. The quick back-up for John Size intrigues, while the drop back in trip is another interesting move. #4 Master Resolute gets Jerry Chau in the saddle, a meaningful switch second-up after a fair fourth. #1 Superb King has to overcome barrier 12 chasing back-to-back wins, but the draw is less of a concern over the minimum trip and Nichola Yuen should be able to get him handy early.

Race 7 – SIU HO WAN HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:45 | 1650m | HKD $2,050,000

#2 Prestige Good should avoid being caught wide throughout today from an inside draw, unlike last start from barrier 9 when he was beaten only a length into fourth. #1 My Day My Way has been a 1,200m horse throughout his career, so the rise in trip is intriguing. He has trialed very well since his first-up eighth, when he settled last but finished off nicely, and Jerry Chau's runners always warrant close attention. #10 Call Me Topspeed has had little luck with barrier draws in his past six starts. Even last time, when he appeared to have a better draw on paper, he was caught wide throughout, so barrier 1 today could turn his form around. #3 Riding Together has trialed very well since his last-start second to Solid Win.

Race 8 – TAI O HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:15 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#11 Virtus Glory broke through impressively last time after promising to do so in his previous five starts, and looks capable of going on with it despite rising in class. He drops in weight and lands in what does not look a particularly strong Class 3. #4 Greater Bae resumed with a fast-finishing second to Leading Agility, and the form is rock solid after that rival came out and won again last week. #1 Aurora Lady is third-up today after a lengthy break and looks ready to fire following two close-up efforts. #10 Invincible Steed has shown ability in his limited Hong Kong starts and tackles Happy Valley for the first time off a good trial that suggests he is arriving in good order.

Race 9 – TAI O HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:50 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#11 Meowth gets in nicely at a light weight after Nichola Yuen's seven-pound claim comes into effect, while barrier 3 is an upgrade on the gate 12 draw when she last rode him two starts ago and endured a wide trip. #2 Danica’s Choice is in fine form and flying, but barrier 11 is the query. He will likely settle back and need to be finishing strongly when it matters. #12 Savvy Brilliant has not won for 739 days and arrives off a series of luckless runs, but Zac Purton takes the ride at his minimum riding weight. He looks set to improve on his last-start fifth, when he was held up for much of the straight. #10 Malpensa rises in class but drops in weight after a nice Class 4 win at his first look at Happy Valley last time. That was his second victory at start eight, and he looks capable of measuring up.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 1, 5, 12, 3

Race 2: 1, 2, 9, 5

Race 3: 8, 6, 1, 5

Race 4: 9, 1, 7, 4

Race 5: 1, 12, 5, 7

Race 6: 2, 7, 4, 1

Race 7: 2, 1, 10, 3

Race 8: 11, 4, 1, 10

Race 9: 11, 2, 12, 10

Jackpot information for 18 November, Wednesday Meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse:

A jackpot of HK$250,000 will be carried forward to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$250,000 will be carried forward to the fourth Double Trio.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.