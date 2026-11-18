John Size has won nine of 47 (19.1 percent) seven-day Happy Valley backups since 2016/17, above the all-trainer average of 11.5 percent. He has two runners on the turnaround on Wednesday.

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Last-start form counts for plenty: across all trainers, seven-day Valley backups have won 19.8 percent after a placing, against 8.8 percent after an unplaced run. Size has won six of 20 with placed runners, which bodes well for Country Pride (Race 6), second last Wednesday and dropping from 1,200 to 1,000 meters.

Stablemate A Americ Te Specso (Race 7) finished 10th and returns to 1,650 meters, where he has three wins.

Caspar Fownes has two quick backups: Mighty Commander (Race 7) and Young Fighter (Race 1). Alongside A Americ Te Specso, all three rise in distance and just four of 68 such seven-day Valley backups have won, although their starting prices broadly reflected their chances.

Last-start third Always Fluke (Race 2) gives Chris So Wai-yin a chance to break his duck after 19 seven-day Valley backups, while David Hall looks to improve on his two wins from 43 through Private Wealth (Race 5).

Newnham class droppers



Mark Newnham's Super Unicorn and King Lotus return to familiar territory, dropping into Class 4 after just one win between them from 35 Class 3 starts.

The pair have won four of 15 in Class 4, and all five career victories came at the Valley over Wednesday's distances. Super Unicorn (Race 4) has won three of 19 at 1,650 meters, while King Lotus (Race 5) has won twice from eight at 1,200 meters.

Both return rated 60, above their previous Class 4 winning marks of 50 and 56 for Super Unicorn and 52 and 58 for King Lotus. They finished 12th and ninth respectively last time.

Newnham has won three of 39 starts (7.7 percent) with horses dropping from Class 3 into Class 4, against an all-trainer average of 7.6 percent. Over the past decade, horses making that drop after finishing seventh or worse have won 91 of 1,585 (5.7 percent).

Zac Purton rides both, having combined with Newnham for 20 wins from 89 rides, including six from 19 in Class 4 at the Valley.

Purton favorites

Zac Purton’s last eight rides on favorites have been beaten, but he has plenty of chances to end that run, where as many as five of his seven mounts could start favorite.

That would be his biggest book of Valley favorites this season, having ridden no more than three at any previous meeting.

Purton rarely goes without a winning favorite when he has that many. Over the past 10 seasons, he has ridden at least five favorites at 59 Happy Valley meetings, winning on at least one at 50 of them. Historically, his favorites win roughly one in three, giving him a strong chance of ending the streak on Wednesday.

Favorites generally have struggled this month, winning just nine of 49 races against around 15 at their usual strike rate.

Purton's overall record remains close to normal, however. He has won 18 of 59 favorites this season (30.5 percent), against his 10-season average of 32.7 percent.