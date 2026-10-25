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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Jockey Club Community Golf Programme brings golf to wider HK community

NEWS
42 mins ago
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Guests with the tournament winner, John Carlin (center) at the presentation ceremony.
Guests with the tournament winner, John Carlin (center) at the presentation ceremony.

The Hong Kong Open wrapped up on Sunday at the Fanling Golf Course, drawing tens of thousands of spectators from Hong Kong, mainland and abroad. For the first time, Hong Kong Jockey Club took part as the event’s official community partner, supporting the high-profile M-Mark tournament with a range of new community initiatives.

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At the awards ceremony, Raymond Tam Chi-yuen, executive director for Corporate Affairs of the HKJC, presented the Club Cup to Markus Lam, the tournament’s Low Hong Kong Amateur Player. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po and Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui also attended the ceremony.

Raymond Tam (right) presented The Hong Kong Jockey Club Cup to the tournament’s Low Hong Kong Amateur Player Markus Lam.
Raymond Tam (right) presented The Hong Kong Jockey Club Cup to the tournament’s Low Hong Kong Amateur Player Markus Lam.

HKJC has donated HK$32 million to launch the Jockey Club Community Golf Programme, a two-year initiative in partnership with the Hong Kong Golf Club Charitable Foundation.

The program is designed to introduce golf to a broader audience, support young local talent, and extend the tournament’s benefits beyond the course. It is expected that more than 25,000 schoolchildren, teenagers, and underprivileged community members will benefit each year.

HKJC and the Hong Kong Golf Club collaborated on a series of engagement activities, from school-based events and inter-secondary school competitions to golf clinics for young people of all abilities.

Ahead of the tournament, international golfers visited a local primary school to inspire students, while Club coaches promoted inclusion through hands-on golf clinics. Complimentary tickets were also distributed to underprivileged communities to encourage wider participation.

Elite international golfers visited a primary school to interact with students and inspire interest in golf through the Jockey Club Community Golf Programme.
Elite international golfers visited a primary school to interact with students and inspire interest in golf through the Jockey Club Community Golf Programme.
HKGC professional coaches mentored young players at Fanling Golf Course
HKGC professional coaches mentored young players at Fanling Golf Course
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International golfers experienced Hong Kong's signature attractions, including the Happy Wednesday races at Happy Valley Racecourse
International golfers experienced Hong Kong's signature attractions, including the Happy Wednesday races at Happy Valley Racecourse

During the tournament, visitors to the Jockey Club Fan Village enjoyed interactive activities such as a putting challenge, while a volunteer team from HKJC entertained crowds with balloon figures and other attractions.

Visiting golfers were also treated to some of Hong Kong’s signature attractions, including a night at the Happy Wednesday races at Happy Valley Racecourse, helping to promote the city’s horse racing tourism to an international audience.

HKJCHong Kong OpenHong Kong Golf Club

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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