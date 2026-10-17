logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Tempted ends Ka Ying Rising's winning streak in The Everest

HONG KONG RACING
3 hours ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo
Tempted, first left, edges out Ka Ying Rising in The Everest. Credit: Grant Courtney
Tempted, first left, edges out Ka Ying Rising in The Everest. Credit: Grant Courtney

Ka Ying Rising's winning streak ended at 21 races on Saturday when the Hong Kong champion was beaten by a short margin by Tempted in The Everest at Randwick.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tempted, trained by Ciaron Maher and ridden by Chad Schofield, has won all five of her starts since finished runner-up to Ka Ying Rising in last year's Everest. Her win handed Ka Ying Rising his first defeat in 1,000 days.

The second favorite jumped cleanly from barrier one and raced closer to the pace than expected. Zac Purton was stuck wide on Ka Ying Rising through the turn, and the David Hayes-trained gelding, the short-priced favorite, closed fast in the straight to finish second. Joliestar was third for Chris Waller and James McDonald.

Tempted won the A$20 million race in 1:08.21 on a track that had withstood nearly 100mm of rain during the week but was upgraded to a "Soft 5" on raceday.

"The first and third horse had dream runs and we had a horror run, being six wide with no cover, but he was brave," Hayes said. "I love the way he finished, but I hate the result."

Hayes said the barrier draw had cost the world's highest rated racehorse.

"We didn't expect him to be there but it was the barrier. Sometimes barrier 11 can be a bonus, but he was very wide," he said. "He settled a bit further back than we thought he would, and if we had to take a positive out of it, he was in front one stride after the post."

Hayes said the track was not to blame.

"The ground was absolutely perfect. It was the barrier. We thought the barrier would be a bonus, but it turned against us," he said.

He also praised the winner. "The winner had such a beautiful run. Well done, she has had a big spring," Hayes said.

Hong Kong Jockey Club chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges also gave the winner credit.

"She obviously loves the track, the going, and it was a brilliant ride from Schofield," he said.

Ka Ying Rising was last beaten when Wunderbar, ridden by McDonald for John Size, edged him out by a short head in a Class 3 handicap over 1,200 meters at Sha Tin on January 21, 2024.

The defeat denied Ka Ying Rising the chance to join Redzel, the 2017 and 2018 winner, as the only horse to win The Everest twice.

Hayes left the door open for a return.

"The season is only just getting started and maybe we will come back next year," he said.

Asked whether Ka Ying Rising could return for a third Everest, Engelbrecht-Bresges said: "Why not?"

Ka Ying RisingTemptedwinning streakHKJCHong Kong horseThe Everest resultsThe Everest嘉應高昇香港賽馬

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Rainbow "a great sign" as weather watch begins for Ka Ying Rising's Everest ascent
HONG KONG RACING
15-10-2026 20:08 HKT
Invincible Ibis is unlikely to make the International Races no thanks to the injury, according to trainer Mark Newnham.
Invincible Ibis out with Suspensory Injury
HONG KONG RACING
15-10-2026 19:21 HKT
Douglas Whyte-trained Cheerful Wongchoy, first left, wins under jockey Zac Purton.
Old bond pays off as Whyte's Cheerful Wongchoy leads all the way
HONG KONG RACING
14-10-2026 21:54 HKT
David Hall Brings Up 700 Winners as Fast Start to Season Rolls On
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2026 19:17 HKT
"Fingers Crossed": Yiu Happy With Voyage Bubble as the Eight-Year-Old Prepares to Defy the Odds
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2026 18:42 HKT
RACEDAY REVIEW: Leung makes most of Newnham chance as Mighty Profit shows promise
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2026 18:22 HKT
HKJC donates over $237m to modernize rehabilitation services
NEWS
11-10-2026 15:04 HKT
HKJC awards $37.5m to recognize city’s medallists for best-ever Asian Games performance
NEWS
04-10-2026 17:56 HKT
Jacqueline Lai leads HK riders with eighth-place finish in Asian Games individual jumping
NEWS
04-10-2026 17:44 HKT
Golden Week crowds and Three Tenors give Sha Tin a National Day to remember
NEWS
01-10-2026 19:52 HKT
Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul
NEWS
21 hours ago
Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US, on October 15, 2026, in this still image taken from a handout video. Tesla/Handout via REUTERS
Elon Musk unveils Tesla's 'flying' car
WORLD
16-10-2026 16:58 HKT
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:51 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.