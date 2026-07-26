Storm chaser, 21, escapes injury after falling into Shing Mun River during T9

A 21-year-old man escaped injury after falling into the Shing Mun River as Typhoon Noul battered Hong Kong early Sunday morning.

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Police received a report at around 5.19am that a man had fallen into the river near Garden River on Tai Chung Kiu Road during the No. 9 Increasing Gale or Storm Signal.

The man, surnamed Cheng, had managed to climb back to shore by the time emergency personnel arrived.

He did not sustain any apparent injuries but was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital for a check-up.

Sources at the scene said the man might have been storm chasing and watching the surging waves when he lost his footing and fell into the river.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.