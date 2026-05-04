Driver on way to reconcile with girlfriend arrested for drink-driving after Sha Tin crash

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EI Futuro in Sha Tin sells a unit for HK$18mln on Thursday
23-04-2026 15:51 HKT
Woman, 65, dies after suspected choking on food, 5th such death in 9 days
13-04-2026 06:03 HKT
Drugs, drink-driving suspect held after Fanling Highway chase
20-02-2026 02:47 HKT
Driver arrested in To Kwa Wan with suspected alcohol reading over 100
27-01-2026 02:17 HKT
Flash to dash: Sha Tin flasher’s late-night bid ends in retreat
19-01-2026 17:52 HKT
Cleaner hit by test-drive Geely SUV in Sha Tin, taken to hospital
08-01-2026 00:52 HKT
Four winners split massive jackpot in record-breaking Mark Six draw
02-05-2026 22:48 HKT
One dead, 11 injured in horrific hit-and-run rampage in Chengdu
02-05-2026 12:11 HKT