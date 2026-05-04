Driver on way to reconcile with girlfriend arrested for drink-driving after Sha Tin crash

A man was arrested for drink-driving after his car lost control, crashed into signs and meters before overturning and hitting a parked truck in Sha Tin early on Monday, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred around 2am when the private car was traveling along Ngau Pei Sha Street towards Kwong Sin Street. On a right bend near the Siu Lek Yuen meter parking spaces, the vehicle allegedly lost control, mounted the pavement, hit a give-way sign, multiple road signs and parking meters, then overturned and struck the rear of a parked truck.

The male driver had climbed out of the vehicle by the time emergency personnel arrived. He reported no injuries and did not require hospital treatment. A breathalyzer test recorded a reading of over 110 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, well above the legal limit. He was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

According to sources, the driver had argued with his girlfriend and been drinking before setting off to her home in an attempt to reconcile.