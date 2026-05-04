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Driver on way to reconcile with girlfriend arrested for drink-driving after Sha Tin crash

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A man was arrested for drink-driving after his car lost control, crashed into signs and meters before overturning and hitting a parked truck in Sha Tin early on Monday, police said.

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The incident occurred around 2am when the private car was traveling along Ngau Pei Sha Street towards Kwong Sin Street. On a right bend near the Siu Lek Yuen meter parking spaces, the vehicle allegedly lost control, mounted the pavement, hit a give-way sign, multiple road signs and parking meters, then overturned and struck the rear of a parked truck.

The male driver had climbed out of the vehicle by the time emergency personnel arrived. He reported no injuries and did not require hospital treatment. A breathalyzer test recorded a reading of over 110 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, well above the legal limit. He was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

According to sources, the driver had argued with his girlfriend and been drinking before setting off to her home in an attempt to reconcile.

Sha Tin drink-driving car crash

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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