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HONG KONG RACING

Beauty Joy extends career with Premier Plate repeat

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
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Beauty Joy, first left, may have one race left after turning back the clock to win the Premier Plate on Sunday.
Beauty Joy, first left, may have one race left after turning back the clock to win the Premier Plate on Sunday.

Beauty Joy may have one race left after turning back the clock with a repeat win in the Group 3 Premier Plate on Sunday night at Sha Tin. 

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The nine-year-old, once regarded as one of Hong Kong’s most difficult horses to ride, gave Tony Cruz and Joao Moreira a popular victory in the 1,800-meter handicap and earned a farewell start in the Racehorse Owners Association Cup on July 12.

Beauty Joy had raced in all three of Hong Kong’s Group 1 races this season and was beaten a short head by Light Years Charm in the Lion Rock Trophy. But Cruz said retirement had been close before this race last year, when he told owner Simon Kwok Siu-ming that defeat would likely mean the end.

“I told him then if he wins, we keep going. If he loses, we retire the horse,” Cruz said. “We are going to run him in one more race and after that we will make the final decision.”

Beauty Joy will turn 10 on Aug. 1 and is eligible to race through the 2026-27 season, but Cruz said age is becoming a factor.

“He has been a genuine horse,” Cruz said. “Although he is a difficult horse to race, he has a hell of a fighting heart.”

Moreira, in Hong Kong as Caspar Fownes’ retained rider through the season finale, was allowed to ride Beauty Joy for Cruz and delivered a patient ride.

“I was told he was going to be a difficult horse to ride, however he gave me a beautiful ride through,” Moreira said. “He had the race won a long way from home. It is a shame that he is already nine years old.”

Cruz gave the credit to Moreira.

“I think he is one of the best jockeys in the world today,” he said.

Beauty JoyTony CruzJoao MoreiraPremier PlateRacehorse Owners Association CupSha TinHong Kong racingSimon KwokCaspar FownesHong Kong Jockey ClubHong Kong horse racing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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