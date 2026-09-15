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NEWS

Man arrested for misleading police after fake robbery claim uncovers drugs in Sha Tin crash

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 37-year-old man was arrested in Sha Tin on Monday night after falsely claiming he was robbed, leading police to discover suspected illicit drugs inside his crash-abandoned vehicle. Emergency services were first alerted at 9:25pm when a security guard at Lung Hang Estate reported that a private car had crashed into a barrier outside Wing Sam House. The driver and a male passenger immediately fled the scene on foot.

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Shortly after the incident, the driver, surnamed Lam, called police claiming he had been robbed by three men at the estate. Officers located Lam on Tsuen Nam Road in Tai Wai for questioning. Following a preliminary investigation, officers determined that his account was fabricated and suspected him of intentionally providing false information to mislead the investigation.

A search of the crashed vehicle yielded 16 vape cartridges suspected of containing etomidate, commonly known as "space oil," along with small quantities of suspected cocaine and crystal methamphetamine. The total market value of the seized drugs is currently being assessed. Lam was arrested on suspicion of trafficking in dangerous drugs and misleading a police officer. He remains in custody under the care of the Sha Tin District Criminal Investigation Team Six, while officers continue searching for the male passenger, aged around 40, who fled the crash.

 

Sha TinLung Hang Estatedrug bust

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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