Two workers rescued after hour stranded on tilted platform in Sha Tin

Two construction workers were rescued on Tuesday morning after being stranded for about an hour on a tilted suspended working platform outside a building in Sha Tin.

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Police received a report at around 11.20am that two workers were trapped on the platform outside the 12-story New Town Tower.

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Firefighters were called to the scene and deployed a High Angle Rescue Team from the rooftop.

Rescuers secured the workers with safety equipment before helping them climb back onto the roof.

The two men, aged 31 and 56, were uninjured and did not require hospitalization.

Police classified the case as an industrial accident.