Two workers rescued after hour stranded on tilted platform in Sha Tin

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Beauty Joy extends career with Premier Plate repeat
21-06-2026 22:56 HKT
Man and woman arrested in Sha Tin with $310,000 worth of etomidate products
10-06-2026 04:10 HKT
Pay workers 'as much as possible', Nvidia's Huang says
02-06-2026 14:19 HKT
'My job is going': UK workers squeezed out by AI
27-05-2026 14:04 HKT
Samsung workers approve bonus deal after big AI profits
27-05-2026 09:34 HKT
CK Asset to raise prices for six four-bedroom units of El Futuro by 3pc
19-05-2026 14:40 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT