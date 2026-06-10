Man and woman arrested in Sha Tin with $310,000 worth of etomidate products

A 27-year-old local man and a 27-year-old local woman were arrested on Tuesday afternoon after police found suspected etomidate products worth about HK$310,000 in their possession, authorities said.

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Officers from the Sha Tin district task force were conducting an anti-crime operation when they stopped a suspicious man and a white private car carrying a woman outside Shun Wo House, Wo Che Estate.

One suspected etomidate e-cigarette capsule was found on the man. Inside the car, officers discovered about 500 suspected etomidate capsules, about 800ml of suspected liquid etomidate, and 10 e-cigarette devices. The total estimated market value was about HK$310,000.

Both were arrested on suspicion of trafficking dangerous drugs and are being detained for investigation. The case is being handled by the Sha Tin district criminal investigation team.