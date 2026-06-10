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Man and woman arrested in Sha Tin with $310,000 worth of etomidate products

NEWS
33 mins ago
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A 27-year-old local man and a 27-year-old local woman were arrested on Tuesday afternoon after police found suspected etomidate products worth about HK$310,000 in their possession, authorities said.

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Officers from the Sha Tin district task force were conducting an anti-crime operation when they stopped a suspicious man and a white private car carrying a woman outside Shun Wo House, Wo Che Estate.

One suspected etomidate e-cigarette capsule was found on the man. Inside the car, officers discovered about 500 suspected etomidate capsules, about 800ml of suspected liquid etomidate, and 10 e-cigarette devices. The total estimated market value was about HK$310,000.

Both were arrested on suspicion of trafficking dangerous drugs and are being detained for investigation. The case is being handled by the Sha Tin district criminal investigation team.

Sha Tin etomidate drug arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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