Man and woman arrested in Sha Tin with $310,000 worth of etomidate products

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Police drone leads to arrest of Sham Shui Po cyclist with $4,500 heroin
29-05-2026 01:55 HKT
CK Asset to raise prices for six four-bedroom units of El Futuro by 3pc
19-05-2026 14:40 HKT
EI Futuro in Sha Tin sells a unit for HK$18mln on Thursday
23-04-2026 15:51 HKT
Woman, 30, arrested over $1.4m etomidate drug lab in Yuen Long
21-04-2026 04:10 HKT
Woman, 65, dies after suspected choking on food, 5th such death in 9 days
13-04-2026 06:03 HKT
Woman arrested in Tai Po with $56,000 worth of etomidate capsules
25-03-2026 03:33 HKT
Bowie Wu, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT