CK Asset to raise prices for six four-bedroom units of El Futuro by 3pc

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EI Futuro in Sha Tin sells a unit for HK$18mln on Thursday
23-04-2026 15:51 HKT
Woman, 65, dies after suspected choking on food, 5th such death in 9 days
13-04-2026 06:03 HKT
Flash to dash: Sha Tin flasher’s late-night bid ends in retreat
19-01-2026 17:52 HKT
Cleaner hit by test-drive Geely SUV in Sha Tin, taken to hospital
08-01-2026 00:52 HKT
(Video) Woman driver apologises after car, taxi collide in Sha Tin
05-01-2026 04:42 HKT
Drink-drive suspect arrested after rear-end collision in Sha Tin
12-12-2025 03:35 HKT