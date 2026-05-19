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PROPERTY

CK Asset to raise prices for six four-bedroom units of El Futuro by 3pc

PROPERTY
6 mins ago
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CK Asset (1113) plans to increase the prices of six four-bedroom units at its luxury residential project El Futuro in Sha Tin by at least 3 percent starting June 16.

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The developer noted that the price increase for these mid-to-low-floor sea-view units comes in response to strong market demand.

The project has sold 237 units so far, raking in over HK$3.7 billion.

 

EI FuturoSha Tinluxury residential

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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