Man, 52, found hanged on balcony after strong odour reported at Sha Tin estate

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Beauty Joy extends career with Premier Plate repeat
21-06-2026 22:56 HKT
Man and woman arrested in Sha Tin with $310,000 worth of etomidate products
10-06-2026 04:10 HKT
CK Asset to raise prices for six four-bedroom units of El Futuro by 3pc
19-05-2026 14:40 HKT
EI Futuro in Sha Tin sells a unit for HK$18mln on Thursday
23-04-2026 15:51 HKT
Woman, 65, dies after suspected choking on food, 5th such death in 9 days
13-04-2026 06:03 HKT
Appeal court overturns ruling after judge copied lawyers’ submissions
21-07-2026 16:24 HKT