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NEWS

Man, 52, found hanged on balcony after strong odour reported at Sha Tin estate

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 52-year-old man was found hanged on the balcony of his flat at Sha Tin's Jat Min Chuen on Wednesday evening after security guards reported a strong odour coming from the unit, police said.

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Police received a report around 7pm from security at Ming Yan Lau. Emergency personnel arrived and found the man, surnamed Hui, hanged on the balcony. Firefighters cut him down, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest the man used a three-metre nylon rope. No suicide note was found. The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.

Sha Tin suicide balcony hanging

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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