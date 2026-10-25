RACEDAY REVIEW: Hall keeps rolling as Fownes backs Wong and Speedy Power delivers

Training performance of the day: David Hall

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David Hall's best start to a Hong Kong season in at least two decades gathered further momentum at Sha Tin on Sunday when Ka Ying Lightning maintained his unbeaten record and gave the trainer his ninth winner of the campaign.

Through 13 meetings, Hall had eight wins from 52 runners at 15.4 percent, plus 20 top-three finishes. His average at the same stage over the previous 20 seasons was 4.8 winners at 9.9 percent.

Ka Ying Lightning had to work harder for his third successive victory, however, stepping into Class 3 for the first time and narrowly holding off Yee Cheong Bright under Andrea Atzeni.

“I think he got taken on a little bit, which wasn't ideal. It would have been better for him to have the trail,” Hall said.

“So, he knuckled down and fought strongly, and he's still unbeaten. I think it's time for him to go around the corner now.

“His next run will probably be over 1,200 meters. When that will be, I'll just see how the horse is.”

Ride of the day: Ellis Wong Chi-wang – Tycoon Express

Ellis Wong Chi-wang gave former master Caspar Fownes a winner aboard Tycoon Express, and the trainer returned the favor by appealing for more support.

Tycoon Express had been plagued by wide draws before dropping into Class 5 for the first time on Sunday, and although barrier eight wasn’t ideal, Wong followed Fownes' instructions to settle the four-year-old back before producing him for his breakthrough victory.

“If you're listening, give him some more support,” Fownes said.

“Ellis has been doing very well. He works extremely hard, so I'm just happy to see him get the results on the board, and he deserves to continue doing well.”

Ronan and Caspar Fownes with Ellis Wong after Tycoon Express' victory. Sing Tao

The victory took Wong to eight wins this season, although his progress faces an interruption after Wednesday's Happy Valley double also brought a HK$50,000 fine and three-meeting suspension for careless riding.

“When you get down to three pounds, you need a lot more support to keep proving yourself and keep getting more winners,” Fownes said.

Horse to follow: Speedy Power

James Cummings enjoyed the thrill of watching Speedy Power justify a plunge to $1.40, but the four-year-old’s breakthrough at his sixth start gave the trainer more reason to look ahead.

After an eye-catching third from a wide draw on his first start for Cummings, Speedy Power faced a different challenge today after being held up at the top of the straight before quickening through a gap under Zac Purton to win by a length.

“Zac was, on Speedy Power, as cool as the other side of the pillow. He waited on the run, didn’t panic,” Cummings said.

“You get the endorphins flowing in a horse race as a trainer, and I get a real thrill out of that.”

Speedy Power opens his winning account on his second start for James Cummigs. Sing Tao

The market considered Speedy Power head and shoulders above his Class 4 rivals, but Cummings could still see signs of inexperience under pressure and believes there is further improvement to come. For now, the plan is to “take things with Speedy Power at our pace, not his.”

