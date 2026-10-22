Purton kicks clear in title race as Orman lands first treble

Zac Purton opened a 13-win lead in the jockeys' championship in his quest for a 10th Hong Kong title, riding a treble at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

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The nine-time champion has 25 wins from 13 meetings this season, ahead of Vincent Ho Chak-yiu on 12 and apprentice Yuen Hang-yiu on 11.

Frankie Lor Fu-chuen's Bottomuptogether delivered Purton's biggest win of the night in the Class 2 LONGINES Cup Handicap (1000m). The six-year-old carried top weight of 135 pounds from the outside gate and led all the way for his seventh win, six of them with Purton aboard.

"He's been a terrific horse, a prolific winner and he's honest. He gets out there and does it the hard way," Purton told HKJC media. "He had that again tonight – top weight, widest gate, showed good speed to get across."

Lor expects the 100-rater to rise about five points in the ratings and is now looking at Group races.

"You can't wait too long for the other races," Lor said.

Purton also won on Mark Newnham's Ace and David Hayes' Turin Champions, both in divisions of the Class 4 Racing Spirit Handicap (1650m).

James Orman rode his first Hong Kong treble on Verbier, Malpensa and Solid Win to move to nine wins for the season.

"It's my first treble in Hong Kong and I'm very excited, very happy," Orman said. "I came here with good rides but didn't really expect to get three wins, but I've been working hard this season and slowly getting the results."

The Australian is aiming for another 30-win season and a first black-type win in Hong Kong, though he said that is hard at his weight.

Verbier gave Caspar Fownes the first leg of a double, completed when Super Sixty won the Class 4 Speedy Handicap (1000m) for Ellis Wong Chi-wang. The double moved Fownes to 11 wins, one behind trainers' championship leader Pierre Ng Pang-chi.