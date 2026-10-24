RACEDAY FOCUS: Market watch - will punters back Cummings' first-starters again?

James Cummings has Class 3 newcomers at Sha Tin on Sunday, just days after punters showed plenty of confidence in Lucky River at Happy Valley. Whether his latest arrivals attract similar support will be worth watching.

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Lucky River was backed into $4.60 favoritism on Wednesday but finished eighth of 12, a result that was hardly unusual for a horse making its Hong Kong debut in that grade.

Since 2016/17, only eight of 179 newcomers have won Class 3 races over 1,200 meters at Happy Valley, a strike rate of 4.5 percent against 8.6 percent for all runners. Five started favorite and two won.

The figures are little different for Sunday's assignments. Yee Cheong Bright debuts over Sha Tin's straight 1,000 meters, where nine of 248 Class 3 newcomers have won (3.6 percent), while Mask Warrior tackles 1,200 meters on turf, where the record is 24 from 563 (4.3 percent).

There is reason not to be too discouraged by those numbers, however. Eight newcomers won across those two Sha Tin trips last season from 87 starters, the highest total in a decade.

Handicap drop brings Thousand Spirit back in a hurry

Mark Newnham had not intended to run Thousand Spirit again so soon, but a two-point drop in the ratings persuaded him to bring the five-year-old back to the races just six days after his latest start.

Thousand Spirit finished eighth in Monday's Class 3 Lek Yuen Handicap (1,200m), but the drop from 62 to 60 puts him back into Class 4 for Sunday's assignment.

Mark Newnham. HKJC

“Back in Class 4, he's got enough pace to race close, whereas in Class 3, they're generally a bit quick for him,” Newnham said.

Thousand Spirit's only Hong Kong victory came over the same course and distance in Class 4 in April, and the quick turnaround is hardly unfamiliar territory for his trainer.

Since beginning his Hong Kong career in September 2023, Newnham has sent runners back to the races within seven days on 51 occasions, although his best results came in his first season.

Four of his 14 such runners won in 2023/24, compared to two from 22 the following season. Neither of his two runners on a quick turnaround has won this term.

Can Wong strike again before suspension begins?

Ellis Wong Chi-wang left Happy Valley on Wednesday with a double, a HK$50,000 fine and a three-meeting suspension, but he has an intriguing booking aboard debutant Saint Jose Patch on Sunday before his enforced break.

Wong was found guilty of careless riding aboard I Am Back in the opening race and will be suspended from October 28, becoming eligible to resume on November 5.

Felix Coetzee, Chief Riding Instructor, Racing Talent Training Centre, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, and Amy Chan, Head of Racing Talent Training, Headmistress, Apprentice Jockeys’ School, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, pose with Ellis Wong. HKJC

He rides Saint Jose Patch in Race 1, a Class 4 contest (1,200m) restricted to three-year-olds. The Manfred Man Ka-leung-trained son of Home Affairs has had two Conghua trials, winning the latest by five and a half lengths on October 15.

The trial was encouraging, although Man's record suggests such performances have not often translated into debut victories in Class 4.

Over the past 10 seasons, he has saddled 121 Class 4 newcomers for six wins, three seconds and six thirds. His 5 percent strike rate compares to 7.5 percent across all trainers.

Almighty Lightning was his latest Class 4 debut winner in February, following Lucky Sweynesse and Island Golden in 2022.