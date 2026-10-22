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RACING
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HONG KONG RACING

NEW: Six Up, The Standard’s Hong Kong racing podcast

HONG KONG RACING
22 mins ago
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Michael Cox and Luke Middlebrook of The Standard’s Hong Kong racing podcast, Six Up
Michael Cox and Luke Middlebrook of The Standard’s Hong Kong racing podcast, Six Up

The Standard has launched Six Up, a weekly Hong Kong racing podcast in which racing editor Michael Cox and form analyst Luke Middlebrook unpack the six biggest talking points of the racing week.

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Each episode covers the big results, the rides and decisions everyone is talking about, and the news from the stables at Sha Tin, then finishes with a look ahead to the next feature race.

The first episode opens with what Cox and Middlebrook call the reaction to the reaction to Ka Ying Rising’s half-neck defeat in The Everest, which ended his 21-race winning streak. They ask whether Zac Purton’s ride from barrier 11 really cost the champion sprinter, or whether everyone read the speed map too rigidly.

Middlebrook has David Eustace’s plans for Sha Tin Trophy winner Light Years Charm, who is being aimed at the Hong Kong Cup, along with what Purton and Mark Newnham took from My Wish’s third. The pair also discuss James Cummings’ first Hong Kong winner, Grand Eagle, for John Moore, and whether Cummings is building the next great stable of Private Purchase imports.

Danny Shum is considering bringing James McDonald in to ride Little Paradise in the Group 2 Jockey Club Mile on November 22, Cummings explains why he rates Jerry Chau as Hong Kong’s own Hugh Bowman, and Middlebrook runs through an open field for Sunday’s Group 2 Premier Bowl.

Six Up is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, where you can follow the show for new episodes each week.

(6) Is James Cummings The New John Moore? | Six Up #1 - YouTube

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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