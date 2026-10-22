Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, October 25

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Sunday, October 25.

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Race Meeting: 25/10/2026 Sha Tin - Turf "A" Course

Race 1 – LUKFOOK JEWELLERY RHAPSODY ON THE LUO RIVER GODDESS COLLECTION HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

12:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Almighty Warrior gets another look second-up after working hard from a wide draw in open Class 4 company before weakening in the straight. He has trialed well since, and barrier 3 gives Zac Purton the option to be less aggressive early and take a sit behind what looks a genuine tempo. #2 Jedi Spurs has been beaten twice since his dominant win, finishing second on both occasions. Nichola Yuen’s seven-pound claim is a help today, while the first-time tongue tie adds another point of interest. #10 Chancheng Sparkle has previously finished second to Jedi Spurs, and his first-up eighth was better than it reads after a poor trip at the Valley. Returning against his own age helps, while barrier 2 gives him a much cleaner set-up. #8 Saint Jose Patch has shown something at the trials despite a light preparation of just two hit-outs. Barrier 9 makes things harder for Ellis Wong, but there appears to be some ability there.

Race 2 – LUKFOOK JEWELLERY WEDDING COLLECTION HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

13:10 | 1400m | HKD $875,000

#2 Tycoon Express gets a rare break at the draw, landing barrier 8 for only the second time in his career after drawing 11 or wider in five other starts. The drop into Class 5 for the first time is another positive factor, and more positive tactics can be expected in a typically open contest. #12 Only U should improve second-up back on turf for Zac Purton and James Cummings after closing into fourth on the all-weather first-up. #14 Manythanks Forever has endured five straight runs from outside draws, so barrier 3 is a key upgrade and gives him a much better chance to show his best. #3 Bright Inheritance is well placed dropping into Class 5 for the first time and can start to be followed again.

Race 3 – LUKFOOK JEWELLERY LOVE IS BEAUTY COLLECTION HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

13:40 | 1600m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Cava Pioneer had no luck at all second-up, finishing 10th after being unable to secure clear running inside the final 300m. He is better than that result suggests and gets another chance. #14 Smart Fat Cat resumed for Pierre Ng from barrier 14 and was forced to settle a long way back before making good late ground into sixth. Barrier 7 gives Karis Teetan a much easier task early and he can take a step forward. #3 Absolute Awakened lost ground at the start last time and settled further back than ideal, so there was plenty of merit in his fourth-place finish. #2 Circuit Fiery should roll forward from barrier 9 under Nichola Yuen, and a more measured ride can see him improve on his first-up ninth after working too hard early and weakening late.

Race 4 – LUKFOOK JEWELLERY MISS HONG KONG LOVE YOURSELF COLLECTION HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

14:15 | 2000m | HKD $2,050,000

#10 Super Goldendragon is a four-year-old on the rise and is developing into a handy middle-distance horse after winning first-up over 1,800m. He has now won three of 10 starts, and after carrying a big weight at the top of Class 4 last time, he steps up in grade much better treated at the weights. #1 Seraph Gabriel looks ready to win for the in-form David Eustace stable after back-to-back placings over 1,800m this season, and the step up to 2,000m now looks ideal. #5 Big Return arrives off a facile 1,800m win and is untested at 2,000m, but he is in peak form and has to be respected. #6 Call Me Magnifique gets Jerry Chau back in the saddle after the pair combined for a win two starts ago.

Race 5 – LUKFOOK JEWELLERY DIABLING SHIMMERING GOLD COLLECTION HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

15:05 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#13 Speedy Power ran a big race on stable debut for James Cummings, settling a long way back from barrier 12 before charging late into third, beaten under a length. Zac Purton now takes the ride from barrier 2, and he should be able to settle much closer this time. He looks hard to beat. #8 Glory Patch caught the eye on debut for John Size, stepping from barrier 11 and easing back early before finishing nicely into fifth. #1 Thousand Spirit is on the quick back-up after an eighth last Monday that was better than it reads, and the drop back into Class 4 is a positive given his stronger record in the grade. #2 Yee Cheong Glory always warrants respect in Class 4, although barrier 11 is the obvious query. He is likely to settle back but possesses a good turn of foot and should be doing his best work late.

Race 6 – LUKFOOK JEWELLERY NIGHT BANQUET IN TANG PALACE COLLECTION HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

15:35 | 1000m | HKD $1,860,000

#6 Ka Ying Lightning is a progressive four-year-old who is unbeaten in two starts over the track and distance and now steps into Class 3 against several newcomers. His race fitness is a clear advantage, although barrier 14 gives him a tougher assignment. #3 Yee Cheong Bright is an intriguing newcomer for James Cummings and has trialed well since arriving, winning both of his heats in good style. He looks ready to run a race on debut. #7 Lightness Of Music keeps Zac Purton aboard after his latest Class 4 win, his second victory from six starts. He is yet to make an impact from four previous Class 3 attempts, but the switch to Danny Shum has brought clear improvement. #4 Casa Of Honor finished second last time and arguably could have won with a smoother passage through the race.

Race 7 – THE LUKFOOK JEWELLERY PREMIER BOWL (HANDICAP)

OPEN G2 C1

16:05 | 1200m | HKD $5,350,000

#1 Raging Blizzard finished second in this race last year under a much lighter weight and now has plenty more to carry, but he should improve second-up after a closing fourth to Colourful King over 1,000m first-up. Barrier 3 gives him the right run and he will be hard to hold out. #7 Ka Ying Attack is the new kid on the block after three straight wins, including a successful return from barrier 10 at the top of Class 2 under a big weight. He now drops 10 pounds and gets his chance to measure up in Group 2 company. #4 Crimson Flash finds conditions much more suitable second-up over 1,200m after a fair fifth over 1,000m first-up. Barrier 2 gives him every chance to land in the right spot. #2 Colourful King is at his best over 1,000m, but he has still produced good performances over 1,200m and cannot be dismissed.

Race 8 – LUKFOOK JEWELLERY HEIRLOOM FORTUNE COLLECTION HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

16:40 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 Mr Cool has always promised to be a nice horse but has taken time to realize that potential. He finally put it together first-up in an impressive two-length course-and-distance win, and remaining in Class 4 leaves him well placed to go back-to-back now the penny appears to have dropped. #1 Storm Mirror responded to a change of tactics last start when making all, and the four-year-old still looks capable of winning more races and climbing further in the ratings. #8 Road To Glory draws barrier 1, which looks important given the greenness he has shown at the trials, while Zac Purton takes over in the saddle. #7 Flash Current makes his stable debut for James Cummings and has shown encouraging improvement at the trials, suggesting he can bounce back towards winning form.

Race 9 – LUKFOOK JOAILLERIE HANDICAP

Class 2 (100–80 rating)

17:10 | 1600m | HKD $3,120,000

#10 Infinite Resolve steps up to the mile third-up after two good runs over 1,400m. He was third first-up in a slowly run race, then never saw daylight until late second-up before charging home into fourth behind Sky Jewellery. The extra distance looks timely. #11 Regal Gem comes through the same race, finishing fifth on his first run of the season. It was a solid return and he should strip fitter second-up. #4 Chill Easy also exits that race after plugging away into sixth having raced on speed in a genuinely run contest. He should improve for the outing, although the mile remains the query against rivals with stronger credentials at the trip. #2 Six Pack also needs to prove himself at the mile after two attempts without placing, but his trial between runs was encouraging and barrier 1 gives him every chance to settle efficiently.

Race 10 – LUKFOOK JEWELLERY LONGMEN VAJRA COLLECTION HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#2 Pi Legend has been a big improver since transferring to Brett Crawford, winning two from two before resuming from a wide draw this season. He did his best work late into eighth and was not beaten far, while barrier 4 gives him a much better map today. #4 Megastar Heart is an untapped five-year-old from Caspar Fownes’ yard who broke through in emphatic fashion last time, and barrier 1 gives him every chance to repeat the dose. #3 Aurio continues to race consistently, arriving off back-to-back thirds this campaign after a strong season for Manfred Man that produced two wins and four placings. #9 Spicy Standard gets blinkers for the first time and, if his latest run is forgiven, his previous form puts him right in this. Barrier 10 is the obvious map query.

Race 11 – LUKFOOK JEWELLERY BELOVED COLLECTION HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

18:20 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#4 Effortless Win showed plenty of potential last season with a win and two placings, but turned in a disappointing first-up run after drawing barrier 14 and doing plenty of work on pace before weakening. The step up to 1,400m suits, and barrier 4 gives him a far more comfortable map today. #2 Circuit Champion is third-up now after two good runs this campaign, including a luckless first-up fifth when trapped wide throughout and a narrow second-up defeat by a head. Barrier 14 gives him no favors. #14 Come Fast Fay Fay resumes after finishing last season strongly, capped by a second on his first attempt in Class 3. His trials have been quiet but sound ahead of his return. #10 Packing Glory raced wide from barrier 13 first-up yet was still beaten only two lengths, a solid effort under the circumstances.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 1, 2, 10, 8

Race 2: 2, 12, 14, 3

Race 3: 4, 14, 3, 2

Race 4: 10, 1, 5, 6

Race 5: 13, 8, 1, 2

Race 6: 6, 3, 7, 4

Race 7: 1, 7, 4, 2

Race 8: 3, 1, 8, 7

Race 9: 10, 11, 4, 2

Race 10: 2, 4, 3, 9

Race 11: 4, 2, 14, 10

Jackpot information for 25 October, Sunday Meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse:

A jackpot of HK$2,000,000 will be carried forward to the first Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.