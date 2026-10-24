logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Sprint Shadow

HONG KONG RACING
19 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo
Premier Bowl racing action, Sha Tin. HKJC
Premier Bowl racing action, Sha Tin. HKJC

Sunday’s Group 2 Premier Bowl (1,200m) offers Hong Kong’s second tier of sprinters a chance to step out of the shadow of greatness.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ka Ying Rising, the world’s highest-rated horse, had his 21-race winning streak ended by Tempted in The Everest at Randwick last Saturday, his first defeat in 1,000 days. The champion is back in quarantine at Sha Tin and will be absent on Sunday, leaving the next rank to show they belong at the top level.

Among them is a horse who shares more than a prefix with the champion. Ka Ying Attack is also owned by Wong Choi Ha, a member of the syndicate that races Ka Ying Rising, and has won three straight for David Hall, the latest bringing up the trainer’s 700th Hong Kong winner, and the five-year-old makes his Group debut off a career-high rating of 97 with just 119 pounds.

“Without Ka Ying Rising around, it is going to be a little bit shallow, and it’s a bit of an open opportunity at handicap conditions,” Hall told The Standard.

Twenty years ago, Hall’s Absolute Champion won the race at 34-1 before claiming the Hong Kong Sprint, a double since completed by Aerovelocity (2014), Mr Stunning (2017), Wellington (2022) and Ka Ying Rising (2024).

Last year’s winner Tomodachi Kokoroe has history of his own to chase as he bids to become the first horse to win consecutive Premier Bowls.

Colourful King is another Sunday runner with bigger ambitions. Trainer David Eustace has the Group 3 Bauhinia Sprint Trophy down the Sha Tin straight in January before a possible trip to Royal Ascot, where Australian sprinters have been competitive in recent seasons.

“The owner’s keen, and I believe he’s up to it,” Eustace said. “It’s a division that’s not necessarily strong in Europe. If everything went his way, he could always be in the mix.”

The Premier Bowl has also produced one of Sha Tin’s greatest ever sprint performances, when Able Friend came from last on the turn to win under top weight in 2015, the final victory of his career and his highest-rated performance.

Whoever wins on Sunday will find the champion waiting, with Ka Ying Rising returning in the Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Sprint on November 22 before defending his Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint crown on December 13.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
James Cummings. Idol Horse
RACEDAY FOCUS: Market watch - will punters back Cummings' first-starters again?
HONG KONG RACING
10 mins ago
Ka Ying Attack is a sprinter in form for trainer David Hall. HKJC
Hall eyes second Premier Bowl win 20 years after Absolute Champion
HONG KONG RACING
22-10-2026 16:06 HKT
Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, October 25
HONG KONG RACING
22-10-2026 15:40 HKT
NEW: Six Up, The Standard’s Hong Kong racing podcast
HONG KONG RACING
22-10-2026 14:50 HKT
Zac Purton notched a treble at Happy Valley on Wednesday night. Sing Tao
Purton kicks clear in title race as Orman lands first treble
HONG KONG RACING
22-10-2026 10:23 HKT
It was jockey Zac Purton's decision to change up tactics and send Turin Champion forward that secured Wednesday's win, according to trainer David Hayes.
Purton sticks to his guns for Hayes
HONG KONG RACING
21-10-2026 21:30 HKT
Idol Thoughts.
IDOL THOUGHTS: Tempted beat Ka Ying Rising in round two, but that doesn’t make her the best sprinter in the world
HONG KONG RACING
20-10-2026 22:35 HKT
Caspar Fownes has made a strong start to the season. (HKJC)
Fownes backs Love Together to make weight drop count
HONG KONG RACING
20-10-2026 22:29 HKT
James Cummings. Idol Horse
RACEDAY FOCUS: Famiiar face for Cummings as Leung looks to spread success
HONG KONG RACING
20-10-2026 22:23 HKT
Happy Valley Racecourse.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, October 2 1
HONG KONG RACING
20-10-2026 11:33 HKT
(File photo)
Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri 
NEWS
22-10-2026 15:33 HKT
Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 42
WORLD
22-10-2026 04:11 HKT
Foreign woman loses over $2m in hotel booking scam as police record nearly $10m in weekly job fraud
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.