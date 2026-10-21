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RACING
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HONG KONG RACING

Purton sticks to his guns for Hayes

HONG KONG RACING
58 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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It was jockey Zac Purton's decision to change up tactics and send Turin Champion forward that secured Wednesday's win, according to trainer David Hayes.
It was jockey Zac Purton's decision to change up tactics and send Turin Champion forward that secured Wednesday's win, according to trainer David Hayes.

Zac Purton's tactics on Ka Ying Rising have been picked apart since The Everest, but the champion jockey showed no sign of second-guessing himself aboard Turin Champions at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

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Riding for Ka Ying Rising's trainer, David Hayes, Purton changed up his tactics and sent the horse forward from barrier seven at his first try over 1,650 meters, before hanging on by a head from favorite Luck Is Back in the Class 4 Racing Spirit Handicap. 

The win came four days after Ka Ying Rising's 21-race winning streak ended in Sydney, with Purton's aggression from the gates aboard the champion sprinter coming under intense scrutiny.

According to Hayes, who said he had to chase Purton for the ride, the decision to go forward was the jockey's.

"He (Turin Champions) has always been known as a swooper, but Zac wanted to go forward today," Hayes said. "Purton said, 'Do you mind if I just grab the race by the scruff of the neck and put him in the race?' And it worked. He read it differently than most. That's probably why he's at the top, isn't he?"

Uranus Star, ridden by apprentice Nichola Yuen Hang-yiu, took hold and tore through the first 850 meters in 49.79 seconds. That left Purton to sit second and effectively lead the rest of the field until the runaway leader faded to finish eighth.

Hayes says his four-year-old was unlucky at his previous start and believes he can become a consistent Class 3 horse.

"He likes this track, and he's a young horse," Hayes said.

Yuen bounced back in the next race, winning the 1,200m Class 4 on favorite Virtus Glory. Britney Wong Po-ni, the city's only other female jockey, crossed the line second on Flying Ting Lok but was relegated to third following a protest.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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