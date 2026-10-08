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HEALTH

Free breast cancer therapy offered to 100 Hong Kong patients

HEALTH
3 hours ago

by

Ayra Wang

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Eric Cheng(left), Founder and Board Chairman of GCCF, with Winnie Yeo(right), Past President of the HKBOG at the launch ceremony
Eric Cheng(left), Founder and Board Chairman of GCCF, with Winnie Yeo(right), Past President of the HKBOG at the launch ceremony

The Greater China Cancer Foundation will provide a free two-year course of CDK4/6 inhibitor adjuvant therapy to 100 patients with HR+/HER2- early-stage breast cancer treated in public hospitals. 

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Patients assessed as suitable by their doctors after surgery can register for the program to lower their risk of cancer recurrence. 

The initiative comes as recent data from the Hong Kong Cancer Registry shows that over half of female breast cancer patients in Hong Kong have the HR+/HER2- subtype, with about 60 percent diagnosed before age 65. 

About 20 percent of early-stage HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients face the risk of recurrence at any time. 

Research indicates that roughly one in every four to five high-risk patients will experience a recurrence within 10 years, placing prolonged psychological stress on individuals even after timely initial treatment. 

To mitigate recurrence and mortality risks, doctors typically recommend post-surgical adjuvant therapies, including chemotherapy, radiation, and oral CDK4/6 inhibitors combined with endocrine therapy. 

Multiple large-scale clinical studies show that adding CDK4/6 inhibitors to endocrine therapy after surgery reduces the risk of recurrence or death, achieving a three-year invasive disease-free survival rate between 89 percent and 91 percent. Some early two-year analyses recorded iDFS rates as high as 94 percent. 

Fully donated by Hengrui Pharma, the medication is China's first self-developed CDK4/6 inhibitor to complete Phase III clinical trials and gain approval from the National Medical Products Administration for mainland market distribution. 

The total market value of the donated drugs exceeds HK$10 million. 

To streamline access, attending doctors at public hospitals will assess cases and submit applications through a designated named-patient program. 

Once verified by the foundation, patients can collect the medication directly from public hospital pharmacies, bypassing complex administrative procedures so they can focus on recovery. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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